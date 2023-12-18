Best AFCON 2024 Betting Sites | The Ultimate Guide for South African Bettors

Find out the best AFCON betting sites in South Africa. Learn how to place a bet on AFCON, see the available promotions and markets, and more.

This guide is dedicated to bettors who want to find the best AFCON betting sites. In this guide, players can discover their betting odds, check the exclusive promotions for the tournament, and more.

What Are the AFCON Betting Sites in South Africa?

In the table below, punters can find more info about the AFCON betting sites in South Africa.

AFCON Betting Site Welcome Bonus Promo Code Hollywoodbets Get a R25 Sign Up Bonus and 50 FREE Spins HOLLYGOAL Betway 100% first deposit match up to R1000.00 as a Free Bet GOALWAY Supabets R50 Free Bet Claim R50 with Supabets Betfred R5 000 First Deposit Match FREDGOAL Lulabet Bet R250 & Get R250 LULAGOAL BoyleSports Up to R1000 Welcome Bonus + 25 Free Spins on your First Deposit Claim the offer Gbets Welcome R25 Free Bet Claim the offer Fafabet Get A Free Bet Up To 150% Of Your First Deposits Claim the offer 10bet Epic Welcome Offer up to R3,500 Claim the offer Interbets R40 Deposit Match Bonus on your 1st deposit Claim the offer bet.co.za Get a 100% Deposit Match up to R1000 Claim the offer TicTac Bets 100% Deposit Bonus + 20 Free Spins Claim the offer

Choose the Best AFCON Betting Site in South Africa

Here are some of the most popular African Cup of Nations betting sites in South Africa and their betting features.

Hollywoodbets

Punters who sign up with Hollywoodbets can opt for their R25 Sign Up Bonus which they can use for betting on this event. Right now, bettors at Hollywoodbets can wager on the outright winner of the tournament with odds 7.00 for the AFCON favourites Senegal.

Betway

All South African bettors who register an account with Betway can receive a 100% first deposit match as Free Bet, up to a maximum of R1,000. Additionally, new customers can use the bonus funds for betting markets, such as qualification wagers, group winners, and favourite teams, to win the trophy.

When it comes to AFCON odds, Betway offers Senegal to win the AFCON titles at 7.05, while the Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Morocco teams are offered at 7.55, 7.95, and 8.05, respectively.

Supabets

Another AFCON betting site that has a welcome bonus in South Africa is Supabets. New customers can receive their R50 Free Bet bonus which they can use for placing sports bets on AFCON qualifiers.

However, the Supabets betting odds aren't available yet as there is no AFCON offer on the website.

Betfred

This operator provides new customers with a 100% First Deposit Match up to R5,000 Bonus. When it comes to AFCON odds, Betfred offers outright winner wagers, as well as group qualification bets and group winners.

Moreover, the biggest favourites to score goals and win their AFCON qualifiers group are Algeria and Morocco, with odds of 1.33 and 1.45.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports is one of the top AFCON betting sites that provides their new users with a welcome offer which includes a 100% First Deposit Match up to R1,000 as well as 25 Free Spins.

Currently, they have a small variety of betting markets, including outright winner wagers. Furthermore, the betting site also allows wagerers to place bets on favourite teams to win the group and achieve the qualification.

Gbets

Users can opt for the R25 Free Bet welcome offer with Gbets. However, there are no betting markets available on the betting site right now. Still, bettors can expect a variety of betting options for the tournament in the future, including double chance, correct score, top goal scorers, and more.

Interbet

Bettors can receive an R40 Deposit Match Bonus when they make their first deposit. Although the operator doesn't offer any AFCON betting markets right now, punters can expect to see more betting options added in the future.

Bet.co.za

All new users can opt for a welcome offer of a 100% deposit match, up to R1,000. Although currently, there is no AFCON betting offer at Bet.co.za, it will likely be added in the future.

The betting site will probably include the most popular African Cup of Nations betting markets, such as double chance, top goal scorers, as well as correct score wagers.

TicTac Bets

Newly registered users at TicTac Bets can opt for their welcome bonus and receive a 100% first deposit match bonus of up to R2,000 as well as 20 Free Spins. Moreover, the betting site also provides several AFCON betting options, such as winner of the tournament, group winners, and qualifying nations.

Fafabet

Users who choose to register an account with Fafabet can receive up to 150% match on their first deposits. What's more, the Free Bet bonus funds can be used for wagering, including outright bets on the site.

Right now, the only AFCON odds at Fafabet include the tournament and group winners and qualifying nations.

Lulabet

Customers who create an account with Lulabet can receive their sports welcome bonus of R250 after betting the same amount. Additionally, their offer includes the winner of the tournament, and Senegal to win AFCON titles is offered 6.95, while Algeria has the odds of 6.45.

10bet

10bet is another operator on the list of AFCON betting sites that have a welcome bonus for new users.

Their welcome offer includes a 100% Games Bonus up to R3,000 and a 50% Sports Free Bet up to R500 as well as 50 Free Spins for the Queen of Fire slot game. Although there are no AFCON odds available on the betting site, punters can expect an offer in the future.

How to Find the Best AFCON Betting Sites?

When it comes to betting on this tournament, choosing the right AFCON betting site is crucial to enhance the player’s betting experience. By following the tips below, bettors will be able to find the best AFCON betting site in South Africa.

Check for Licensing and Regulation

A reputable AFCON betting site should be licensed and regulated by a recognized authority. Licensing ensures that the betting site operates in compliance with the law and follows industry standards for fair play and customer protection.

Evaluate the Variety of Betting Markets

To enhance your betting experience, choose a betting site that offers a wide variety of betting markets. Look for popular markets such as match-winner (1X2), totals (over/under), correct score, both teams to score (BTTS), handicap, next team to score, next goalscorer, outright winner, and top goalscorer.

Analyze the Live Betting and Streaming Features

Live betting and streaming can add another level of excitement to the player’s AFCON betting experience. Check if the betting site offers live betting options, which allow you to place bets on matches as they unfold.

Additionally, look for platforms that provide live streaming of AFCON matches, allowing you to watch the games and make more informed betting decisions in real-time.

Check For AFCON-Related Promotions

Bettors should always pick operators that feature tournament-related promotions that they can use while they bet on this tournament. For example, 22Bet AFCON betting bonuses could be better for some punters than the ones available at 10bet.

What Are the Best AFCON Betting Offers in South Africa?

Sportsbooks offer various types of betting promotions to cater to different bettors' preferences. Here are some promotions that might be available during AFCON in South Africa.

Sign-Up Bonuses

This is generally a welcome bonus offer for newly registered players. These bonuses often come in the form of bonus bets, where the sportsbook matches a portion or all of your initial deposit with bonus credits.

Deposit Match Bonuses

With a deposit match bonus, the sportsbook matches a percentage of your deposit with bonus credits. These bonuses provide additional funds to wager on AFCON matches.

Boosted Odds

Sportsbooks will offer boosted odds on selected markets, providing more competitive odds than usual.

How to Bet on AFCON With the Best Betting Sites in South Africa?

In the step-by-step guide below, bettors can find a guide on how to place a bet on upcoming matches.

Register and log into your account. Make a deposit. Navigate to the sports betting section. Find the AFCON 2024 tournament. Select the games and markets. Choose your stake amount and review your bet slip before confirming your wager.

What Are the AFCON Betting Markets?

When it comes to AFCON betting, there is a wide array of football markets to choose from, offering diverse betting options and opportunities. Here are some of the most popular betting markets gamers can explore:

Outright Winner

The outright winner market is undoubtedly the most popular betting market for the Africa Cup of Nations. With this market, gamers can place a bet on the national football team they believe will emerge as the champion of the tournament.

Group Winner

The AFCON group stage consists of six groups, each comprising four teams. In the group winner market, bettors can place bets on which football teams will top their respective groups.

Match Result

The match result market allows bettors to predict the outcome of individual team matches in the tournament.

Total Goals

The total goals market provides users with an opportunity to predict the number of goals that will be scored in a particular match or throughout the entire tournament.

Best Betting Apps for AFCON Betting in South Africa

With the advancement of technology, many betting sites have developed official mobile apps for their users. In the section below, punters can find a guide for mobile apps of Mozzartbet, BetWinner, and 1xBet for AFCON betting.

Mozzartbet Mobile App

The Mozzartbet betting app provides a user-friendly platform for bettors to place their wagers on the go.

One of the strengths of the Mozzartbet app is its extensive coverage of betting markets like Double Chance, Correct Score, and more. Users can find a wide range of sports events to bet on, including the AFCON matches.

The Mozzartbet app also offers live betting, allowing users to place bets on ongoing matches in real-time. Additionally, the app provides live streaming of selected matches, allowing users to watch the games and bet simultaneously.

BetWinner Mobile App

BetWinner is another popular online bookmaker that offers a mobile app for AFCON betting. Moreover, the BetWinner betting app offers a wide range of betting markets for AFCON matches, covering various bet types such as match results, over/under, and correct score.

The mobile app also features a live betting option that allows punters to place bets on live matches. Additionally, the app offers live streaming of matches, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

1xBet Mobile App

1xBet is a well-known online betting platform that offers a mobile app for AFCON betting. This betting site offers a variety of bonuses and promotions to its users, including welcome bonuses, cashback offers, and daily promotions.

The 1xBet AFCON betting app includes a live betting feature and has real-time updates and statistics, enabling users to make informed betting decisions. Additionally, the app offers live streaming, allowing users to watch the games and bet simultaneously.

Moreover, there are various betting markets punters can explore, including Double Chance, Match Results, Over/Under, and more.

AFCON Betting Sites in South Africa - Our Review

Overall, players can explore a variety of different AFCON betting sites. Moreover, they offer players a welcome bonus and provide various betting markets for the tournament.

Additionally, most of the operators offer live betting and live streaming features for punters. What is more, these betting sites often provide an official mobile app, so punters can place bets from their mobile devices.

Best AFCON Betting Sites FAQ

If you have more questions about the African Cup of Nations 2024, check the FAQ section below.

Which betting site offers the highest betting odds for AFCON 2024 in South Africa?

Currently, Betway offers Senegal as the outright winner at 7.05 odds.

What payment methods can I use for AFCON betting in South Africa?

Players can use various payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and more.

Are there any bonuses or promotions for AFCON betting in South Africa?

Punters can currently claim welcome bonuses on many AFCON betting sites, including 1xbet, Betfred, Boylesports, and more.

Can I bet on AFCON matches using a mobile device in South Africa?

Yes. Some of the operators that offer mobile apps for AFCON betting include Mozzartbet, BetWinner and 1xBet.

Can I live-stream AFCON matches on the betting sites in South Africa?

Yes. Many bookmakers listed above provide users with a live-streaming feature.