AFCON Betting Odds 2024 | Our Complete Guide for South African bettors

Find out more about AFCON Betting Odds for 2024. Keep reading to learn more about the best betting sites with the top AFCON betting odds.

Bettors from South Africa who want to learn more about the AFCON betting odds should keep reading this review. Here, we’ll discuss the AFCON betting odds, discuss some AFCON tips and AFCON predictions, and more.

What Are AFCON Betting Odds for 2024?

You can see what are the AFCON betting odds for South African punters for 2024 in the table below:

AFCON Betting Odds Explained

Punters who are interested in AFCON betting odds can learn more about different types of odds in the section below:

Decimal

Decimal odds are the most common type of AFCON betting odds that punters will find with South African operators. When placing a bet with decimal odds, bettors can expect to find, for example, odds of 4.00 for South Africa against Cameroon in the AFCON 2024. So, to calculate the potential winnings, your stake needs to be multiplied by the number 4 if you placed a bet on South Africa to win the match.

American

The American odds system is rarely seen in South Africa, although some bookies do offer them. With this system, there is a favourite and an underdog, which is represented with a “+” and “-”, respectively. As the reference point, American odds use R100, so if you bet on a -150 favourite, you have to place R150 to win R100.

Fractional

Fractional odds are another popular type of odds with punters in South Africa. Their values represent how much you stand to win with that wager. So, for example, punters who bet on 2/1 South Africa to win against Cameroon predictions can possibly win R20 from a R10 wager.

Top AFCON 2024 Betting Odds

In the section below, punters can find the football teams with the top AFCON betting odds.

South Africa Odds

Although South Africa doesn’t have a rich AFCON history as some other countries, they have emerged as strong contenders for the 2024 title. The South African national football team didn’t participate in African Cup of Nations tournaments until 1996, when they were the hosting nation. After a competitive tournament, they managed to win the trophy and even finished as runners-up in the 1998 AFCON.

Nigeria Odds

Nigeria is among the AFCON nations with a long history in the competition. They reached the finals 7 times and managed to win the African Cup of Nations tournament three times, in 1980, 1994, and 2013. This year, the Nigerian national team is in great form, as they won the qualifications group with 15 points, a record of 22 goals scored, and only 4 conceded.

Egypt Odds

The current vice-champions and 2021 AFCON finalists, Egypt, are looking to make history with another AFCON trophy in the cabinet. The 7-time African champions haven’t lifted the AFCON title since 2010 and have played 2 final games since. Should they repeat their success, players like Mohamed Salah and Mohamed Elneny will surely play a key role.

Algeria Odds

After a disappointing group stage exit in AFCON 2021, Algeria is picking up its form. They ended the AFCON qualification phase with an impressive 16 points, only conceding 2 goals during that time. The two-time AFCON winners will surely look for another title run after winning the trophy four years ago.

Senegal Odds

As the current reigning champions, Senegal is an obvious contender for the AFCON betting odds favourite in 2024. They finished on top of their AFCON qualification group with 14 points from 6 games. Furthermore, they only conceded 4 goals during this time while scoring 12.

Betting Sites in South Africa With Best AFCON Betting Odds

If you are looking for sites with the best AFCON betting odds for South African players, then you might find the table below useful:

AFCON Betting Odds FAQ

Punters who have further questions about the AFCON betting odds can keep reading the FAQ section below.

Are AFCON betting odds fixed or do they change?

AFCON betting odds are not fixed, and they often change before the match. This is because some players may get injured or suspended, or a team might have a poor run of form.

What should I consider before placing bets on AFCON matches?

Before placing AFCON tips, be sure to research the teams and their players. Reading team news can be useful for knowing which players won't be in the lineup, which can have a big impact on the match.

Is it possible to bet on AFCON outright winners?

Yes, punters can wager on outright winners of AFCON. Many betting sites in South Africa offer these predictions to their users, although the odds offered can vary.

What types of bets can I place on AFCON matches?

Punters can wager a wide variety of bets on AFCON matches, including 1X2, Over/Under wagers, HT/FT bets, and more.