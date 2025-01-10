How to watch today's Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of defeats in their respective leagues, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth are set to face off in the third round of the FA Cup at Adams Park on Friday.

Wycombe lost 0-1 at home against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday in League One while Pompey suffered defeat by the same scoreline away from home in the Championship over the last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Adams Park

The FA Cup match between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth will be played at Adams Park in Wycombe, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, January 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wycombe Wanderers team news

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Jasper Pattenden, Sam Vokes, Kieran Sadlier and Jack Grimmer due to injuries.

Defender Alex Hartridge is back from a one-match ban, and rotations could benefit the likes of Matt Butcher, Garath McCleary, Brandon Hanlon and Bez Lubala.

Portsmouth team news

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will be without Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Ibane Bowat, Jacob Farrell, Mark O'Mahony and Kusini Yengi.

Skipper Marlon Pack will face a one-match ban following a direct red card in the Sunderland loss.

Tom McIntyre, Jordan Williams, Matt Ritchie, Elias Sorensen, Christian Saydee and Rob Atkinson are all likely to be handed starts.

