Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHLGetty images
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner are two thrilling players to watch as these teams face off on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

Meanwhile, the hosts extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games with a road victory over Calgary on Saturday, securing another win in a clash of Canadian rivals. In their past 10 encounters, the Maple Leafs hold a 7-3 edge and have won the last five matchups.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NHL game, plus plenty more.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

DateMonday, October 28, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
VenueCanada Life Centre
LocationWinnipeg, Manitoba

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NA

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Winnipeg Jets team news & key players

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Neal Pionk each have a team-leading 10 points. Connor leads the goal tally with 6 goals and 4 assists, while Scheifele follows closely with 5 goals and 5 assists. Ehlers has added 4 goals and 6 assists, and Pionk has a team-high 9 assists.

Cole Perfetti has put up 9 points, contributing 3 goals and 6 assists, with Nino Niederreiter not far behind at 8 points, netting 4 goals and 4 assists. Mason Appleton has matched Niederreiter with 8 points, scoring 3 goals and assisting 5 times.

Josh Morrissey has contributed 8 points as well, providing 7 assists. In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant, boasting a perfect 6-0 record, a 1.66 GAA, and an impressive .940 save percentage. Eric Comrie has also been solid, holding a 2-0 record, a 3.00 GAA, and a .915 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

Mitch Marner leads the team with 10 points, racking up nine assists, while William Nylander has tallied seven points, including a team-best five goals and 2 assists. Auston Matthews has matched Nylander with seven points, netting four goals and providing three assists. Both John Tavares and Max Domi have accumulated 6 points; Tavares scored two goals and handed out four assists, while Domi contributed all six points through assists.

Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each have five points, with Knies notching four goals and Ekman-Larsson dishing out 4 assists. Bobby McMann has four points, netting three goals, and Morgan Rielly chipped in with two goals and two assists. In the net, Anthony Stolarz has performed solidly, boasting a 3-2-1 record, a 2.19 goals-against average (GAA), and a .927 save percentage. Meanwhile, Joseph Woll has struggled, sitting at 0-1 with a 4.08 GAA and an .846 save percentage. Dennis Hildeby has recorded a 1-1 record, with a 4.03 GAA and an .869 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

DateGameCompetition
28/01/24Winnipeg Jets 2-4 Toronto Maple LeafsNHL
25/01/24Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 Winnipeg JetsNHL
20/01/23Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 Winnipeg JetsNHL
23/10/22Winnipeg Jets 1-4 Toronto Maple LeafsNHL
01/04/22Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Winnipeg JetsNHL

