How to watch today's Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner are two thrilling players to watch as these teams face off on Monday night at Canada Life Centre.

Meanwhile, the hosts extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games with a road victory over Calgary on Saturday, securing another win in a clash of Canadian rivals. In their past 10 encounters, the Maple Leafs hold a 7-3 edge and have won the last five matchups.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Winnipeg Jets and the Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Date Monday, October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Canada Life Centre Location Winnipeg, Manitoba

How to watch Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Winnipeg Jets team news & key players

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Neal Pionk each have a team-leading 10 points. Connor leads the goal tally with 6 goals and 4 assists, while Scheifele follows closely with 5 goals and 5 assists. Ehlers has added 4 goals and 6 assists, and Pionk has a team-high 9 assists.

Cole Perfetti has put up 9 points, contributing 3 goals and 6 assists, with Nino Niederreiter not far behind at 8 points, netting 4 goals and 4 assists. Mason Appleton has matched Niederreiter with 8 points, scoring 3 goals and assisting 5 times.

Josh Morrissey has contributed 8 points as well, providing 7 assists. In goal, Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant, boasting a perfect 6-0 record, a 1.66 GAA, and an impressive .940 save percentage. Eric Comrie has also been solid, holding a 2-0 record, a 3.00 GAA, and a .915 save percentage.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

Mitch Marner leads the team with 10 points, racking up nine assists, while William Nylander has tallied seven points, including a team-best five goals and 2 assists. Auston Matthews has matched Nylander with seven points, netting four goals and providing three assists. Both John Tavares and Max Domi have accumulated 6 points; Tavares scored two goals and handed out four assists, while Domi contributed all six points through assists.

Matthew Knies and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each have five points, with Knies notching four goals and Ekman-Larsson dishing out 4 assists. Bobby McMann has four points, netting three goals, and Morgan Rielly chipped in with two goals and two assists. In the net, Anthony Stolarz has performed solidly, boasting a 3-2-1 record, a 2.19 goals-against average (GAA), and a .927 save percentage. Meanwhile, Joseph Woll has struggled, sitting at 0-1 with a 4.08 GAA and an .846 save percentage. Dennis Hildeby has recorded a 1-1 record, with a 4.03 GAA and an .869 save percentage.

Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 28/01/24 Winnipeg Jets 2-4 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 25/01/24 Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 Winnipeg Jets NHL 20/01/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 Winnipeg Jets NHL 23/10/22 Winnipeg Jets 1-4 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 01/04/22 Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3 Winnipeg Jets NHL

