How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

In a key match to bolster their chances of finishing atop the Western Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS), Los Angeles FC heads to BC Place Stadium to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps this Sunday.
Both teams have secured their spots in the playoffs, with the Caps currently in eighth place after suffering a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, while the Black and Gold sit second after their convincing 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in their previous outing.
While the hosts have secured a playoff spot for the second consecutive year, they are far from hitting their stride as the regular season draws to a close. The Whitecaps have suffered back-to-back losses in MLS and are currently mired in a five-match winless streak, just shy of their longest stretch without a victory this season.
In contrast, the visitors are enjoying a surge of momentum, entering this clash with a four-game winning streak across all competitions. This impressive run began with a victory in the US Open Cup in late September, and they have also managed to record consecutive clean sheets during this stretch.
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time
The match will be played at the BC Place on Saturday, October 13, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
The Vancouver Whitecaps might see Belal Halbouni back in action this weekend as he recovers from an illness. However, Max Anchor remains doubtful due to a finger injury.
The team will also be without six key players who are on international duty: Ryan Gauld (Scotland), Sam Adekugbe (Canada), Ali Ahmed (Canada), Andres Cubas (Paraguay), Pedro Vite (Ecuador), and Fafa Picault (Haiti).
Brian White has been the standout performer for the Whitecaps this season, leading their scoring chart with 15 goals in 28 appearances. He will be the primary attacking threat in this match, with regular partners Ryan Gauld and Fafa Picault unavailable due to their international commitments.
Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Berhalter, Schopf, Priso; Armstrong, White, Kreilach
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor
|Defenders:
|Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina
|Midfielders:
|Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite
|Forwards:
|Picault, White, Johnson
Los Angeles FC team news
For their opponents, Jesus Murillo is doubtful as he deals with a knee issue, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL.
They, too, will be missing five players this weekend because of international duty: Cristian Olivera (Uruguay), David Martinez (Venezuela), Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), Omar Campos (Mexico Under-23), and Denis Bouanga (Gabon).
Aaron Long, Cristian Olivera, and David Martinez were on target in their recent win. Mateusz Bogusz has 20 direct goal involvements (14 goals, six assists) in 30 MLS appearances this term, netting a goal against Vancouver in LAFC's 3-0 win earlier this season.
Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Marlon, Long; Atuesta, Sanchez, O'Brien, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Giroud, Kamara
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa
|Defenders:
|Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe
|Forwards:
|Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|07/31/24
|Los Angeles FC 2 (2) - 2 (4) Vancouver Whitecaps
|Leagues Cup
|05/12/24
|Los Angeles FC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS
|11/06/23
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Los Angeles FC
|MLS
|10/29/23
|Los Angeles FC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS
|10/22/23
|Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Los Angeles FC
|MLS