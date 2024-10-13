How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a key match to bolster their chances of finishing atop the Western Conference in Major League Soccer (MLS), Los Angeles FC heads to BC Place Stadium to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps this Sunday.

Both teams have secured their spots in the playoffs, with the Caps currently in eighth place after suffering a 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, while the Black and Gold sit second after their convincing 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in their previous outing.

While the hosts have secured a playoff spot for the second consecutive year, they are far from hitting their stride as the regular season draws to a close. The Whitecaps have suffered back-to-back losses in MLS and are currently mired in a five-match winless streak, just shy of their longest stretch without a victory this season.

In contrast, the visitors are enjoying a surge of momentum, entering this clash with a four-game winning streak across all competitions. This impressive run began with a victory in the US Open Cup in late September, and they have also managed to record consecutive clean sheets during this stretch.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Vancouver Whitecaps might see Belal Halbouni back in action this weekend as he recovers from an illness. However, Max Anchor remains doubtful due to a finger injury.

The team will also be without six key players who are on international duty: Ryan Gauld (Scotland), Sam Adekugbe (Canada), Ali Ahmed (Canada), Andres Cubas (Paraguay), Pedro Vite (Ecuador), and Fafa Picault (Haiti).

Brian White has been the standout performer for the Whitecaps this season, leading their scoring chart with 15 goals in 28 appearances. He will be the primary attacking threat in this match, with regular partners Ryan Gauld and Fafa Picault unavailable due to their international commitments.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Berhalter, Schopf, Priso; Armstrong, White, Kreilach

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Los Angeles FC team news

For their opponents, Jesus Murillo is doubtful as he deals with a knee issue, while Lorenzo Dellavalle is sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

They, too, will be missing five players this weekend because of international duty: Cristian Olivera (Uruguay), David Martinez (Venezuela), Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg), Omar Campos (Mexico Under-23), and Denis Bouanga (Gabon).

Aaron Long, Cristian Olivera, and David Martinez were on target in their recent win. Mateusz Bogusz has 20 direct goal involvements (14 goals, six assists) in 30 MLS appearances this term, netting a goal against Vancouver in LAFC's 3-0 win earlier this season.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Marlon, Long; Atuesta, Sanchez, O'Brien, Hollingshead; Bogusz, Giroud, Kamara

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Hasal, Ochoa Defenders: Campos, Segura, Hollingshead, Chanot, Bombino, Rosales, Marlon Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Giroud, Olivera, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Wibowo, Muller, Bouanga, Vega

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/31/24 Los Angeles FC 2 (2) - 2 (4) Vancouver Whitecaps Leagues Cup 05/12/24 Los Angeles FC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 11/06/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 10/29/23 Los Angeles FC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 10/22/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS

