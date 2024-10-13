How to watch today's Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Utah Royals and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Utah Royals FC (6-14-3, 21 pts) returns to the Wasatch Front this Sunday to face Seattle Reign FC (5-13-5, 20 pts) in the NWSL. Utah is riding the momentum of a thrilling 2-1 victory over Portland Thorns FC on the road, extending their winning streak to two games with a chance to make it three straight.

Meanwhile, Seattle Reign FC is struggling with a four-game losing streak and currently sits 13th in the standings. Their last win came on September 6th, when they triumphed over Angel City FC away, but their fortunes turned recently as they fell to the same L.A. side in a rematch on October 4 at Lumen Field.

Though the Reign claimed the 2022 NWSL Shield and are typically a playoff contender, they’ll be determined to avoid ending this season at the bottom of the table, making this an opportunity for a last-ditch push up the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Utah Royals vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue: America First Field

The match will be played at the America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Sunday, October 13, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Utah Royals team news

Utah Royals are dealing with a bucketload of injuries, with Imani Dorsey (SEI – Achilles), Carly Nelson (excused absence), Macey Fraser (excused absence), Lauren Flynn (SEI – lower leg), Paige Monaghan (hip), Julia Grosso (knee), Olivia Griffitts (foot), Mikayla Cluff (ankle), Agnes Nyberg (quad) and Hannah Betfort (abdomen) all listed as out on their injury report.

In their latest victory, former Portland Thorn Betfort recorded her first goal of the season, lofting a shot over the goalkeeper from outside the box. Summer signing Mina Tanaka also made an impact, notching her debut goal for the Royals with a diving header that capitalized on a free-kick from Claudia Zornoza, which struck the bar and fell in her path. The Royals dominated possession with 56% and tallied five more shots on target than Portland.

Utah Royals possible XI: Haught; Flynn, Fava, Riehl, Pogarch; Zornoza, Tejada, Tanaka; Lacasse, Sentnor, Monaghan

Position Players Goalkeepers: McGlynn, Nelson, Haught, Roque Defenders: Del Fava, Tejada, Dorsey, Foederer, Riehl, Pogarch, Burns, Merrick, Griffitts, Flynn Midfielders: Henry, Zornoza, Fraser, Vasconcelos, Tucker, Tagliaferri, Nyberg, Colohan, Gray Forwards: Lacasse, Tanaka, Onumonu, Sentnor, Monaghan, Betfort, Cluff, Mozingo, Brown

Seattle Reign FC team news

After a season marked by heavy roster changes and a mid-year shift in ownership, Reign head coach Laura Harvey is determined to rally her team and show their resilience this weekend. The injury list includes Ryanne Brown (SEI – knee), Jess Fishlock (leg), Quinn (head), and Olivia Van der Jagt (excused absence).

Harvey has yet to field the same starting XI in consecutive games this season, largely due to ongoing injuries and mid-season roster adjustments. Two key pillars, however, have remained consistent: Phoebe McClernon in defense and Ji So-yun in midfield. McClernon has logged one assist this season, while Ji has tallied three goals and three assists, both providing crucial stability on the field.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Glas, McClernon, Barnes, Holmes; Howell, James-Turner, Ji; Crnogorcevic, Huitema, King

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Lester, McClernon, Holmes, Glas, Bugg Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Athens, Howell, Mercado, McCammon, Ji Forwards: Huitema, King, Latsko, Mondesir, Crnogorcevic, Adames

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/20/24 Seattle Reign FC 2 (2) - 2 (4) Utah Royals FC NWSL x Liga MX Summer Cup 07/08/24 Seattle Reign FC 1-1 Utah Royals FC NWSL

Useful links