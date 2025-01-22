How to watch today's USMNT vs Costa Rica friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between USMNT and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will take on Costa Rica in a friendly match at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday.

After scoring a total of five goals over two legs against Jamaica in the quarter-final of the CONCACAF Nations League in November, the USMNT returned to action with a 3-1 win over Venezuela in a friendly match last weekend.

They would like to get another strong performance from the squad against Costa Rica, before the semi-final against Panama which is coming up in March.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Max, TNT and TruTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Costa Rica kick-off time

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Ahead of the match against Venezuela, three American players withdrew from the squad: Jesús Ferreira and Jalen Neal due to injuries, and John Tolkin following his recent move to Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel.

Over the weekend, eight players made their debut appearances for the USMNT and they will be hoping to get a chance once again.

Costa Rica team news

For his debut match as Costa Rica’s manager, Miguel Herrera included 10 uncapped players in the squad.

Among the uncapped players were Randy Vega and Anthony Walker from reigning Costa Rican Apertura champions Herediano.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links