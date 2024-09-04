How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between U.S. Virgin Islands and Bahamas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Similar to Europe's Nations League, where the less competitive national teams are placed in League C and League D, CONCACAF has adopted a similar approach, grouping many smaller island nations that are unlikely to reach the top tier of continental football.

The US Virgin Islands have already faced elimination in the first round of World Cup qualifiers after a defeat to the British Virgin Islands. Their only remaining official competition is the CONCACAF Nations League, where their record is less than stellar, with just one win in their last 27 matches.

The Bahamas, unfortunately, have a similarly bleak history, remaining winless in their last 12 encounters and suffering heavy losses in the World Cup qualifiers. Completing this League C group is Barbados, who will be looking to make their mark in the competition.

How to watch U.S. Virgin Islands vs Bahamas online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

U.S. Virgin Islands vs Bahamas kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: Bethlehem Soccer Stadium

The match will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Stadium in the United States Virgin Islands on Wednesday, September 4, with kick-off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

U.S. Virgin Islands team news

Defender Joshua Ramos, the captain of South Georgia Tormenta, stands out as the team's most valuable asset.

U.S. Virgin Islands Possible XI: D. Ramos; Kendall, Farrell, Ramos, Shaffer; Engerman, Blaschka, Shaffer, Shaffer; Joseph, St Louis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramos, Whelan Defenders: Blaschka, Harris, Ramos, Farrell, Mills, Eliades, Joseph, Pérez Midfielders: St. Louis, Joseph, Shaffer, Yusuf Forwards: Mack, Henry, Brown

Bahamas team news

Most players on the Bahamas national soccer team are affiliated with Lyford Cay and the Bears, which are recognized as the top teams in the country. Currently, there isn't a single player from this national squad competing in a European club.

Bahamas Possible XI: Adderley; Miller, Tilo, St. Fleur, Julmis, Cartwright; Wilson, Massey, Gardiner, Carey; Julmis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butler, Adderley, Pratt Defenders: Miller, Tilo, Kelly, Julmis, Thompson Midfielders: St. Fleur, Joseph, Rahming Forwards: Julmis, Johnson, Adderley, McPhee

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first match between these two sides in all competitions.

