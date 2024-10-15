How to watch today's Uruguay vs Ecuador World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Uruguay and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay will aim to set aside off-field distractions and rebound from a frustrating loss last week when they face Ecuador in Montevideo on Tuesday.

Uruguay had a brilliant start to their qualifying campaign late last year, notching up impressive victories over Brazil and Argentina, and looked to be comfortably on their way to securing a fifth consecutive World Cup berth.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Beccacece's side played out a goalless draw against Paraguay last week, marking their fifth clean sheet in six qualifiers, as they continue to accumulate points consistently.

Despite facing a three-point deduction, Ecuador has emerged as one of the surprise packages of the qualifiers. If not for the penalty, they would be sitting above Brazil and tied with Uruguay in the standings, proving that the setback hasn't derailed their campaign.

How to watch Uruguay vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Uruguay vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Centenario

The match will be played at the Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay, on Tuesday, October 15, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

The hosts can count on Darwin Nunez for this match despite his suspension stemming from the incident against Colombia, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport has temporarily lifted the ban while they review the appeal.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Bentancur still has one more game left to serve on his suspension, but Jose Maria Giménez, Matias Olivera, and Ronald Araújo have all completed their three-match bans and are available for selection. However, Araujo remains out with an injury and won't feature in the squad, alongside defenders Sebastian Caceres and Lucas Olaza, who are also sidelined. As a result, Marcelo Bielsa had to rely on makeshift options like Manuel Ugarte and Guillermo Varela as centre-backs in the previous game against Peru.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Bueno, Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Nunez, M Araujo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Caceres, Varela, Olaza, Saracchi, Bueno, J. Rodriguez, Marichal, Sant'Anna Midfielders: Ugarte, M. Araujo, Martinez, Fonseca, Palacios Forwards: Pellistri, B. Rodriguez, Torres, L. Rodriguez, Merentiel

Ecuador team news

For Ecuador, Enner Valencia and Moises Caicedo will be the only players in the squad with at least 50 international caps.

Although Sebastian Beccacece has left out 10 players from the previous lineup in September, he still has a mostly full-strength roster to choose from, with key figures like Piero Hincapie, William Pacho, and Pervis Estupinan ready for action.

However, the Ecuador coach would have ideally included Carlos Gruezo and Jhegson Méndez, but both are unavailable due to injuries.

Ecuador possible XI: Galindez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Plata, Valencia, Paez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galinder, M. Ramirez, Valle Defenders: Preciado, Estupinan, Torres, Hincapie, C. Ramirez, Arreaga, Pacho, Ordonez, Chavez Midfielders: Caicedo, Franco, Plata, Sarmiento, Paez, Yeboah, Medina, Vite, Mercado, Zambrano Forwards: Valencia, Rodriguez, Campana

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 09/13/23 Ecuador 2-2 Uruguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 09/10/21 Uruguay 1-0 Ecuador World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 10/14/20 Ecuador 4-2 Uruguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 06/17/19 Uruguay 4-0 Ecuador Copa América 11/11/16 Uruguay 2-1 Ecuador World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

