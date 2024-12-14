+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Udinese vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AUdinese vs SSC NapoliUdineseSSC Napoli

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and SSC Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli find themselves playing catch-up in the Serie A title race after relinquishing their place at the top of the table. They face Udinese on Saturday, hoping to rediscover their early-season form after back-to-back defeats in league and cup competitions. Meanwhile, Udinese have managed to hold steady in mid-table, buoyed by a crucial win last weekend.

The hosts secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over struggling Monza, with Lorenzo Lucca breaking the deadlock early on. Although Georgios Kyriakopoulos leveled the score shortly after halftime, Jaka Bijol's 70th-minute strike sealed all three points for Udinese.

Under the stewardship of former Legia Warsaw boss Kosta Runjaic, Udinese have enjoyed renewed focus from the Pozzo family this season. However, before their win against Monza, the Friuli-based side had endured a barren run of five games without a win.

Despite Antonio Conte's usual summer grievances over transfer dealings, Napoli rebounded from a dismal 3-0 defeat to Hellas Verona on the opening weekend to mount a strong title challenge. Their €100 million investment has paid dividends, but their pragmatic style of play has divided opinion. In fact, their last eight Serie A matches have yielded just 12 goals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Udinese vs SSC Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Udinese and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Udinese vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

The Serie A match between Udinese and Napoli will be played at Bluenergy Stadium (Stadio Friuli) in Udine, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT on Sunday, December 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

UdineseHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNAP
90
R. Sava
29
J. Bijol
30
L. Gianetti
31
T. Kristensen
19
K. Ehizibue
32
J. Ekkelenkamp
33
J. Zemura
25
J. Karlstroem
8
S. Lovric
17
L. Lucca
10
F. Thauvin
1
A. Meret
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
22
G. Di Lorenzo
17
M. Olivera
68
S. Lobotka
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
8
S. McTominay
21
M. Politano
11
R. Lukaku
7
David Neres

4-3-3

NAPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kosta Runjaic

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Antonio Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Udinese team news

Udinese are also grappling with injury concerns. First-choice goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is set to miss several months after sustaining a wrist injury that kept him out of the Monza clash. Meanwhile, Oier Zarraga is not expected to return before Christmas due to a thigh problem. They join a growing absentee list, including Martin Payero, Alexis Sanchez, and Keinan Davis.

In Davis's absence, Lorenzo Lucca will continue to lead the line. The towering striker has netted five league goals this season, with four of them coming from headers—the joint-most in Serie A, alongside Mateo Retegui.

SSC Napoli team news

A 1-0 home defeat to Lazio last weekend compounded Napoli's frustrations, and their misery deepened with the news that star winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be sidelined until the new year due to a knee injury.

Brazilian attacker David Neres is expected to fill the void, joining Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku in the forward line. Lukaku, who has an impressive record against Udinese, has found the net five times in seven Serie A outings against the Friulani.

While Pasquale Mazzocchi remains unavailable, Conte will otherwise have a full-strength squad for the trip to Udine.

Form

UDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

UDI

Last 5 matches

NAP

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

6

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

