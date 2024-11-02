How to watch today's Udinese vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will visit Udinese on Saturday for a Serie A clash, hoping to shake off a recent dip in form.

Their last league outing saw them fall 3-2 to Venezia after an early surge to a two-goal advantage, with goals from Sandi Lovric and Iker Bravo, followed by a defensive lapse that let the lead slip.

Head coach Kosta Runjaic will be eager to address their defensive vulnerabilities before the upcoming match. Udinese have been formidable at Bluenergy Stadium this season, boasting six wins from seven home games across all competitions.

Juve have had a rocky few weeks, with only one victory in their last five matches. Thiago Motta's side has suffered just one loss this season but has struggled with consistency, being forced into a draw on six different occasions.

Their midweek battle with Parma added to their string of draws, as they rallied from behind twice to secure a 2-2 result. Defensive issues have been at the core of their struggles lately, with Juventus conceding seven goals across their last three matches in all competitions.

How to watch Udinese vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Udinese vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue: Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

The Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

It will kick off at 1:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Udinese faced several absences midweek, including Florian Thauvin, Alexis Sanchez, Thomas Kristensen, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, though there's hope Ekkelenkamp might make his return to the lineup on Saturday.

Isaak Toure will be unavailable following his red card against Venezia, clearing a path for Christian Kabasele to rejoin the defense for the home side.

Up front, Italy's rising talent Lorenzo Lucca, who has drawn interest from Juventus, is set to lead the attack, potentially joined by either Keinan Davis or Iker Bravo. Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez and Florian Thauvin are still recuperating from injuries.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Kabasele, Bijol, Giannetti; Ehizibue, Lovric, Karlstrom, Zarraga, Zemura; Bravo; Lucca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Piana, Sava, Padelli Defenders: Abankwah, Kamara, Palma, Ehizibue, Ebosse, Kabasele, Bijol, Kristensen, Giannetti, Zemura, Guessand, Modesto, Toure Midfielders: Payero, Zarraga, Lovric, Atta, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Pejisic Forwards: Davis, Thauvin, Lucca, Bravo, Brenner, Pizarro

Juventus team news

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta is likely to shake up his lineup this weekend, aiming to manage the workload amid a demanding schedule. Kenan Yildiz, who shone in the recent Derby d'Italia, and newly fit midfielder Teun Koopmeiners may be among those given starting opportunities.

While Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik remain sidelined with long-term injuries, Nico Gonzalez is getting closer to a return, and Douglas Luiz may rejoin the squad following a thigh issue.

With limited options in attack, Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus' top Serie A scorer with six goals, is expected to continue as the main striker, as he's seldom given a rest.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Cambiaso, Kalulu, Gatti, Cabal; Locatelli, McKennie; Conceicao, Koopmeiners, Weah; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Vlahovic, Yildiz, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/13/24 Juventus 0-1 Udinese Serie A 08/21/23 Udinese 0-3 Juventus Serie A 06/05/23 Udinese 0-1 Juventus Serie A 01/07/23 Juventus 1-0 Udinese Serie A 01/16/22 Juventus 2-0 Udinese Serie A

