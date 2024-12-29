How to watch today's Tottenham vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two Premier League strugglers from the lower half of the table will square off on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur, battling inconsistent form, host a rejuvenated Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final game of 2024 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite delivering some thrilling football with 96 goals across 27 matches in all competitions this season, Ange Postecoglou faces mounting pressure. The Australian manager has struggled to find consistency with Spurs, leaving the team languishing below expectations.

Over at Wolves, a managerial shake-up a few weeks ago saw the departure of Gary O’Neil, with former Al Shabab boss Vitor Pereira taking the reins. His impact has been immediate, steering Wolves out of the relegation zone in just two matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolverhampton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Wolverhampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Wolverhampton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on Sunday, December 29, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Already grappling with a depleted defense, Postecoglou faces further challenges for Sunday’s clash. Djed Spence is suspended following a red card on Boxing Day against his old club, while Radu Dragusin is a major doubt after suffering an ankle injury in the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

A lengthy injury list adds to Spurs’ woes, with Ben Davies (hamstring), Mikey Moore (illness), Guglielmo Vicario (ankle), Micky van de Ven (thigh), Cristian Romero (thigh), Wilson Odobert (hamstring), and Richarlison (hamstring) all sidelined. If Dragusin is unavailable, Postecoglou may be forced to field an inexperienced pairing of 19-year-old Alfie Dorrington and 18-year-old Archie Gray at centre-back, unless Yves Bissouma steps in as a makeshift defender.

Wolverhampton team news

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to North London in a far more stable condition, with only a few injury concerns to contend with. There is optimism that midfield anchor Mario Lemina could return after missing the victory over Manchester United due to a calf issue. However, Pablo Sarabia is likely to sit out with a similar problem, and long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera continue their recoveries from knee injuries.

Most of Wolves’ starters from their Boxing Day win are expected to retain their places, but Hwang Hee-chan could push for inclusion after breaking his Premier League scoring drought in the last match, potentially replacing Goncalo Guedes.

