How to watch today's Toronto vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC will welcome Inter Miami to BMO Field on Saturday in what will be their last match of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) regular season.

A 4-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls earlier this week has left the Reds hanging onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting precariously in ninth. Meanwhile, the Herons secured the Supporters' Shield title after a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Columbus Crew.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Field

The MLS match between Toronto and Inter Miami will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toronto FC team news

Toronto FC were without key players in the clash against the New York Red Bulls. Charlie Sharp was sidelined with a lower leg injury, while Lorenzo Insigne missed out due to a calf strain, and Henry Wingo was absent with a hamstring issue.

Additionally, Nicksoen Gomis didn't make the squad because of his own hamstring troubles, and Federico Bernardeschi was unavailable after picking up two yellow cards in Wednesday’s match.

A glimmer of hope came for the Reds in the second half when Prince Owusu slotted home a penalty, marking his eighth goal of the season.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Rosted, Long, Petretta; Laryea, Coello, Flores, Spicer; Kerr, Etienne; Owusu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran, Johnson Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Inter Miami CF team news

For Inter Miami, several players remain sidelined. David Martinez missed their last game due to a right adductor strain, CJ dos Santos is still recovering from a hand injury, and Lawson Sunderland is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Leo Afonso has been ruled out for the season with a groin problem, while both Nicolas Freire and Facundo Farias are still on the mend from ACL injuries.

A goal from Luis Suarez just three minutes into the second half sealed the victory, with Lionel Messi adding a brace. However, with the Supporters' Shield already secured, it's expected that the Argentine star will be rested for this match.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Fray, Allen, Alba; Bright, Busquets, Ruiz; Gressel, Campana, Gomez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Ustari, Jensen Defenders: Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Rojas, Farias, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/09/24 Inter Miami CF 4-3 Toronto FC Leagues Cup 07/18/24 Inter Miami CF 3-1 Toronto FC MLS 09/21/23 Inter Miami CF 4-0 Toronto FC MLS 03/19/23 Toronto FC 2-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 10/01/22 Toronto FC 0-1 Inter Miami CF MLS

