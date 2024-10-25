How to watch today's Torino vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by just two points in the Serie A standings, Torino and newly promoted Como will face off on Friday afternoon.

In recent weeks, the hosts have fallen from their early-season high as surprise league leaders to a more average position in the middle of the table. They’ve suffered a disappointing string of results, losing consecutive games to Lazio and Inter Milan, and then another defeat after the international break.

On the other hand, the visitors have shown encouraging signs that they are adjusting to life in Serie A after earning promotion as Serie B runners-up last season. While their hosts have struggled with a dip in form, Como seem to be finding their feet in Italy’s top division.

Torino vs Como kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande in Torino on Friday, October 25, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

As Torino gear up for a challenging stretch of fixtures that will culminate in the Turin derby, manager Paolo Vanoli faces a few selection headaches. Both Ivan Ilic and Borna Sosa remain unavailable, while team captain Duvan Zapata is sidelined for the rest of the season. Perr Schuurs' comeback from a significant knee injury has been pushed back to 2025.

On a more positive note for the hosts, Adrien Tameze and Marcus Pedersen are expected to return after recovering from illness, while Chilean defender Guillermo Maripan is back in the squad following his suspension.

With Karol Linetty set to captain the team from midfield, Che Adams and Antonio Sanabria will continue to lead the attack in Zapata's absence. Both forwards have netted three goals each in Serie A this season.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Walukiewicz, Coco, Masina; Lazaro, Ricci, Linetty, Vlasic, Vojvoda; Adams, Sanabria

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paleari, Milinković-Savić, Donnarumma Defenders: Bayeye, Masina, Sazonov, Bellanova, Dembélé, Coco, Vojvoda, Krzyżanowski Midfielders: Ilić, Vlašić, Lazaro, İlkhan, Ricci, Horváth, Tameze, Gineitis, Linetty Forwards: Karamoh, Sanabria, Pellegri, Adams, Zapata

Como team news

On the other side, Como's Patrick Cutrone has scored four goals so far and will likely be supported by Nico Paz, Alieu Fadera, and Gabriel Strefezza in the attack.

Apart from slight concerns over midfield anchor Sergi Roberto, who picked up a knock last week, and Belgian full-back Ignace Van Der Brempt, coach Cesc Fabregas has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Como possible XI: Audero; Van Der Brempt, Kempf, Dossena, Moreno; Perrone, Roberto; Strefezza, Paz, Fadera; Cutrone

Position Players Goalkeepers: Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/24/04 Torino 1-0 Como Serie B 09/21/03 Como 0-2 Torino Serie B 05/24/03 Como 1-0 Torino Serie A 01/19/03 Torino 0-0 Como Serie A

