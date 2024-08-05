How to watch today's Toluca vs Sporting KC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Toluca and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toluca will take on Sporting Kansas City in their second group game in the Leagues Cup at the Children's Mercy Park on Monday.

Both these teams have won their first group game against the Chicago Fire and will be confident of extending their lead in the group standings. Toluca are currently on top of the group standings thanks to a better goal difference compared to Sporting Kansas City.

Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: August 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Monday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms including Apple TV in the US. Refer to the table above for the full list of streaming options.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting KC will be without two key players, as Felipe Hernandez is still suspended and Logan Ndenbe is sidelined with an ACL injury.

Memo Rodriguez and Daniel Rosero are dealing with hip and hamstring issues, and they are expected to face late fitness tests.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Shelton, Castellanos, Fintas, Leibold; Walter, Radoja; Afrifa, Thommy, Salloi; Agada.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

Toluca team news

Toluca have only one player unavailable for their upcoming match. Juan Escobar has missed the last nine games and remains far from making his return.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; B Garcia, L Garcia, Pereira, Gallardo; Baeza, Ruiz; Dominguez, Vega, Angulo; Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga Forwards: Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/08/23 Toluca 4 - 1 Sporting KC Leagues Cup 01/03/19 Toluca 0 - 2 Sporting KC Concacaf Champions League 22/02/19 Sporting KC 3 - 0 Toluca Concacaf Champions League

