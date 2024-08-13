How to watch today's Toluca vs Colorado Rapids Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Toluca and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Colorado Rapids will take on Liga MX side Toluca in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday.

Both sides needed to overcome deficits in the Round of 32 to set up this tie. Toluca snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Houston after scoring a second-half stoppage equalizer and then winning the eventual penalty shootout over Houston Dynamo.

Colorado Rapids, meanwhile, erased an early deficit against Juarez, then held on to win 3-2. The winner of this clash will face either St. Louis City or Club América in the quarterfinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Toluca vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

Toluca's preparations for the match have been hampered by the absence of Wanderson, who has missed the last four games due to an injury sustained shortly after signing from Avai. The Brazilian midfielder has yet to make his official debut for the club.

However, there could be a silver lining for the hosts, as Iván López has caught the eye with his recent performances off the bench.

López scored a crucial equalizer and converted the winning penalty in Toluca's dramatic victory over Houston Dynamo in the previous round, and he may be rewarded with a starting berth for Wednesday's match.

Winger Jesús Angulo has been on a roll lately, finding the back of the net in his last three matches leading up to Wednesday's crucial Leagues Cup clash.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; Caprizo, Mendez, Luan, Gallardo; Baeza, Ruiz; Araujo, Vega, Angulo; Paulinho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga Forwards: Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Colorado Rapids team news

Defender Daniel Chacón Salas is still recovering from a knee injury and has not played since returning from his loan stint at Alajuelense.

Brazilian attacker Rafael Navarro has been a standout performer for the Rapids in the Leagues Cup so far. He has directly contributed to three of the team's four goals in the competition, scoring once and providing two assists.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Rosenberry; Bassett, Ronan; Lewis, Mihailovic, Harris, Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Bombito Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi, Cabral

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/08/23 Colorado Rapids 1-4 Toluca Leagues Cup

Useful links