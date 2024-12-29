How to watch today's Fulham vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Premier League season has been nothing short of thrilling, with Fulham and Bournemouth emerging as surprise contenders for a coveted Top 6 finish.

Fulham have enjoyed a stellar run of form recently, remaining unbeaten in their last six league outings. This impressive streak includes hard-fought draws against Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester City, along with a dramatic late victory at Chelsea. These results have propelled the Cottagers to eighth in the standings, just a single point shy of fifth-placed Newcastle United. Securing another three points would bolster their aspirations for European football next season.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have also defied expectations and currently occupy sixth place. The Cherries are a point ahead of their upcoming opponents and trail fifth only on goal difference. Their momentum hit a slight bump in a frustrating goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace in their most recent match. However, their away form has been remarkable, highlighted by a stunning 3-0 triumph at Old Trafford during their latest road outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fulham vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Craven Cottage

The match will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England, on Sunday, December 29, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

The hosts will be without Harrison Reed, Kenny Tete, Sander Berge, and Reiss Nelson, who remain sidelined. However, they could receive a significant boost with the potential return of Emile Smith Rowe, who has missed the last couple of games due to injury.

Bournemouth team news

For the visitors, several key players are unavailable, including Luis Sinisterra, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith, and Marcos Senesi. Justin Kluivert is suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card, while Adam Smith might make a return to the squad. Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott are expected to recover early in the new year, but Julian Araujo and Marcos Senesi remain long-term absentees.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links