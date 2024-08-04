How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Atlanta United and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta and Santos Laguna will face off in the final East 7 group match on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a spot in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockout phase on the line.

The Five Stripes' Leagues Cup campaign got off to a disappointing start as they drew 3-3 with D.C. United before losing 6-5 on penalties at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The visitors, meanwhile, come to this clash following a disastrous 3-0 defeat to the Black and Red in their Leagues Cup opener, which has left the Mexican side in dire need of a victory to salvage their hopes in the tournament.

Atlanta United vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

It will kick off at 4:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Sunday, August 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Atlanta United vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US and worldwide. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta manager Rob Valentino will be without the services of defender Noah Cobb after the U.S. Under-20 side advanced to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Championship. Edwin Mosquera did not see any action as an unused substitute for Atlanta United in their Leagues Cup opener, having recently recovered from a knee injury.

Daniel Ríos bagged a brace, and Saba Lobzhanidze added another goal, which forced the game to penalties. Unfortunately for Atlanta, Brooks Lennon and Bartosz Slisz missed their penalty attempts, leading to a heartbreaking defeat.

Atlanta United possible XI: Cohen; Lennon, Gregersen, Williams, Hernandez; McCarty, Fortune, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Rios, Thiare.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Abram, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Wolff, Thiare

Santos Laguna team news

Pedro Aquino and Ronaldo Prieto were sidelined due to knee injuries last time out, while José Juan Macías missed out because of a muscle issue. Harold Preciado remained suspended following an alleged doping violation.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Medina, Nunez, Rodriguez, Echeverria; Mariscal, Naveda; Carrillo, Fagundez, Sordo; Lozano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

