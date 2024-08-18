How to watch today's Tijuana vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Estadio Caliente will be the venue for the clash between Club Tijuana and Santos Laguna in a Round 8 fixture of the Mexico Liga MX Apertura.

La Jauría will seek to regain their winning momentum on their home turf after enduring a four-match winless spell, while Santos Laguna will strive to avoid another loss following their recent defeat.

The hosts, meanwhile, will be determined to break their four-match winless run in this upcoming game on their home ground.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT Venue: Caliente Stadium

It will kick off at 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT on Sunday, August 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tijuana vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Santos Laguna will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Carlos Valenzuela remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a knee injury, with no expected return until late August.

The hosts may opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation in their upcoming match. This lineup will provide a solid defensive foundation with the 4-2 structure, while also offering attacking potential through the creative midfielders and the presence of a target man in Ruben Hernandez.

Club Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Fernandez, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Mejia, Rivera; Alvarez, Reynoso, Corona; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Midfielders: Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna face only one fitness concern heading into this match, with Ronaldo Prieto sidelined due to a cyst in his knee.

It is expected that the Guerreros might adopt a 4-2-3-1 formation for the game, this setup aims to balance defensive solidity with attacking flair, providing a robust framework for the match.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Lopez; Loroña, Núñez, Santamaria, Echeverria; Villalba, Mariscal; Fagúndez, Naveda, Sordo; Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/03/24 Club Tijuana 2-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX, Clausura 05/10/23 Santos Laguna 2-1 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Apertura 13/03/23 Santos Laguna 3-2 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Clausura 26/08/22 Club Tijuana 0-2 Santos Laguna Liga MX, Apertura 14/03/22 Santos Laguna 4-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Clausura

