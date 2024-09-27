How to watch today's Tigres UANL vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will look to leapfrog frontrunners Cruz Azul as they are set to face the test of Club Leon in Matchday 10 of Liga MX Apertura campaign at the Estadio Universitario on Friday.

The hosts are currently performing well in Liga MX, holding the second position with 20 points from nine matches. They have the best defensive record in the league, having conceded only 4 goals so far this season.

Club Leon, on the other hand, is struggling and sits in 16th place with just seven points from nine games. They recently secured their first victory of the season against Atlético San Luis, winning 1-0, which was significant as they had previously failed to keep a clean sheet.

How to watch Tigres vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tigres vs Leon kick-off time

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Leon will be played at Estadio Universitario/El Volcan in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Friday, September 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Due to the heavy fixture schedule, head coach Veljko Paunovic is expected to make up to six changes from the lineup that played against FC Juárez in their previous match.

In last weekend’s game, Jesús Garza, Diego Reyes, Marcelo Flores, Ozziel Herrera, Nicolás Ibáñez, and Jesús Angulo were brought into the starting eleven after being left out in Matchday 8 against Queretaro.

During the second half, the Serbian manager introduced regular starters Uriel Antuna, Javier Aquino, André-Pierre Gignac, and Sebastián Córdova, who have featured prominently throughout most of the tournament.

Looking ahead to Friday’s clash, there could be more changes, with André-Pierre Gignac, Rafael Carioca, Javier Aquino, Uriel Antuna, Sebastián Córdova, and possibly Juan Brunetta returning to the starting lineup. Brunetta missed the previous match due to suspension after being sent off against Gallos Blancos.

This reshuffle would see Guido Pizarro move back into central defense, replacing Diego Reyes, while it remains uncertain whether Marcelo Flores will continue in the lineup to fulfil the youth minutes requirement.

Tigres possible XI: Guzman; Henrique, Reyes, Garza, Angulo; Pizarro, Gorriaran, Herrera, Lainez; Gignac, Ibanez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza, Aquino, Henrique Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Ayala, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Leon team news

León will be without the services of injured defender Andres Mosquera and the suspended midfielder Yairo Moreno for this crucial match against league leaders Tigres.

Striker Jhonder Cadiz, who has scored five goals so far this season, will lead the line for León alongside Jesús Daniel Hernández in a 4-4-2 formation.

Leon possible XI: Blanco; Mendoza, Barreiro, Bellon, Reyes; Ramirez, Cabral; Estrada, Moreno, Cadiz; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blanco, Jimenez, Garcia Defenders: Barajas, Barreiro, Frias, Bellon, Hernandez, Luna, Rodriguez, Reyes, Isias, Villa, Ramirez, Mendoza Midfielders: Ambriz, Estrada, Napoli, Guardado, Santos, Cabral, Medina, Guerra, Hernandez, Uribe, Moreno Forwards: Lopez, Ayon, Alvarado, Ramirez, Cadiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/18/24 Club León 1-2 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Clausura 07/16/23 Tigres UANL 1-0 Club León Liga MX, Apertura 05/04/23 Club León 3-1 Tigres UANL CONCACAF Champions Cup 05/01/23 Club León 3-0 Tigres UANL Liga MX, Clausura 04/26/23 Tigres UANL 2-1 Club León CONCACAF Champions Cup

