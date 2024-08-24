How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a prolonged break in the 2024 Liga MX Apertura season due to the Leagues Cup, top-tier football is back in Mexico, with Tigres set to face off against Chivas at Estadio Universitario.

Veljko Paunovic's side faced an early exit from the 2024 Leagues Cup, falling 2-1 to New York City FC. This defeat on August 13 brought an end to Tigres' five-match winning streak. In Liga MX, they currently hold fourth place, having earned 10 out of a possible 12 points to start the new campaign.

On the other hand, Fernando Gago's side saw their Leagues Cup aspirations dashed after losing in a penalty shootout to the LA Galaxy. Consecutive draws during the mid-summer competition led to Chivas failing to advance beyond the group stage, leaving them without match action since August 4th. After four Liga MX matches, Chivas finds themselves in ninth place with seven points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams