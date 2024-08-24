After a prolonged break in the 2024 Liga MX Apertura season due to the Leagues Cup, top-tier football is back in Mexico, with Tigres set to face off against Chivas at Estadio Universitario.
Veljko Paunovic's side faced an early exit from the 2024 Leagues Cup, falling 2-1 to New York City FC. This defeat on August 13 brought an end to Tigres' five-match winning streak. In Liga MX, they currently hold fourth place, having earned 10 out of a possible 12 points to start the new campaign.
On the other hand, Fernando Gago's side saw their Leagues Cup aspirations dashed after losing in a penalty shootout to the LA Galaxy. Consecutive draws during the mid-summer competition led to Chivas failing to advance beyond the group stage, leaving them without match action since August 4th. After four Liga MX matches, Chivas finds themselves in ninth place with seven points.
Tigres vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time
The match will be played at the Estadio Universitario, also known as El Volcan, on Saturday, August 24, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Nahuel Guzman is serving a suspension and will be unavailable for this match, while Diego Reyes is also expected to be sidelined. Apart from these absences, head coach Paunovic should have a nearly complete squad at his disposal as he looks to maintain their impressive start to the season.
In the attacking lineup, striker Nicolas Ibanez will be crucial in providing additional scoring options. Although he hasn't found the back of the net in the Leagues Cup, he contributed with two assists over four matches. The 29-year-old has already netted twice in four Liga MX games this season, along with 10 shots on target.
Meanwhile, Andre-Pierre Gignac, showing no signs of slowing down at 39, has already added two goals to his tally in the 2024 Apertura.
Tigres possible XI: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, Purata, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Flores, Vigon, Cordova; Ibanez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzmán, Tapia, Rodríguez, Ortega
|Defenders:
|Lichnovsky, Caetano, Reyes, Angulo, Pizarro, Aquino, Sánchez, Garza, Tercero
|Midfielders:
|Lainez, Flores, Brunetta, Córdova, Pizzuto, Gorriarán, Quiñones, Carioca, Vigón, Fierro, Ayala
|Forwards:
|Gignac, Caicedo, Ibáñez, Herrera
CD Guadalajara team news
Raul Martinez is sidelined with an injury and is unlikely to make a return before the year ends, while Luis Olivas is also expected to miss the remainder of the year, and possibly the entire season, following ACL surgery scheduled for Thursday. Jesús Orozco Chiquete missed the Leagues Cup and isn't anticipated to recover in time for this match, but Chicharito, who also sat out the Leagues Cup, could potentially make his return.
After a challenging debut season in Liga MX, Cade Cowell has regained his form this year. The 20-year-old has been impressive in the early stages of the Apertura, scoring three goals and providing an assist in just four matches.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Briseno, Castillo; Gonzalez; Alvarado, Beltran, Gutierrez, Cowell; Marin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Marin, A. Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22/01/24
|Tigres UANL 1-0 CD Guadalajara
|Liga MX, Clausura
|29/10/23
|CD Guadalajara 0-4 Tigres UANL
|Liga MX, Apertura
|29/05/23
|CD Guadalajara 2-3 Tigres UANL (AET)
|Liga MX, Clausura
|26/05/23
|Tigres UANL 0-0 CD Guadalajara
|Liga MX, Clausura
|26/02/23
|Tigres UANL 1-2 CD Guadalajara
|Liga MX, Clausura