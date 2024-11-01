How to watch today's Tamworth vs Huddersfield FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Tamworth and Huddersfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Huddersfield Town will head to Tamworth on Friday night for their FA Cup first-round clash, eager to capitalize on their recent upswing in performance.

Currently sitting in seventh place in the League One table, the Terriers face a Tamworth side positioned 16th in the National League, where the hosts will be eyeing a potential upset. Huddersfield's recent form has been promising, with four wins in their last five outings, though each of those victories was secured on home soil. Earlier in the season, after enduring four straight league defeats, head coach Michael Duff found himself under pressure as his initial support among fans waned.

Despite facing lower-caliber opponents, the Terriers struggled with five losses in six matches, overshadowing their three-game winning start. Yet, Duff and his squad have since turned things around, earning 10 points from their last four games, including a goalless draw at Wrexham. Their recent resilience highlights their progress as they gear up for Friday's cup test.

Tamworth vs Huddersfield kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT Venue: The Lamb Ground

The FA Cup match between Tamworth and Huddersfield will be played at The Lamb Ground in Tamworth, England.

It will kick off at 3:45 pm ET/ 12:45 pm PT on Friday, November 1, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tamworth team news

Despite their recent loss at Southend, Tamworth has benefited from a full week to get ready for this matchup.

Up front, Dan Creaney and Chris Wreh have frequently alternated this season, each vying for the lone spot in the attack.

Unless fitness concerns arise, this forward role seems to be the only position that head coach Andy Peaks is contemplating adjusting for the upcoming fixture.

Tamworth possible XI: Singh; Browne, Cullinane-Liburd, Hollis, Fairlamb; Enoru, Milnes, Tshikuna, Tonks, McGlinchey; Creaney

Position Players Goalkeepers: Singh, Phillips Defenders: Hollis, Browne, Cullinane-Liburd, Digie, Cockerill-Mollett, Curley, Fairlamb, Willets Midfielders: Wallace, Fletcher, Finn, Acquaye, McGlinchey, Milnes, Morrison, Tonks, Sundire, Lissimore, Williams, Tshikuna Forwards: Creaney, Wreh, Beck-Ray Enoru, Okafor

Huddersfield team news

With Lasse Sorensen still sidelined due to a hamstring issue, Ollie Turton could make his way back into the lineup after steadily regaining his fitness in recent weeks.

The defender might slot into the back three, while Jonathan Hogg and Rhys Healey provide additional options in midfield and attack. However, head coach Michael Duff is likely to stick with the same lineup that secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Exeter in their last outing.

Huddersfield Town possible XI: Chapman; Pearson, Turton, Lonwijk; Hogg; Spencer, Wiles, Kane, Miller; Healey, Marshall

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maxwell, Chapman Defenders: Ruffels, Pearson, Helik, Miller, Headley, Turton, Spencer, Lonwijk, Balker, Lees Midfielders: Sorensen, Hogg, Wiles, Kane, Kasumu, Evans, Iorpenda Forwards: Marshall, Healey, Radulovic, Ladapo, Ward

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

