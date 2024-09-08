How to watch today's Switzerland vs Spain Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Switzerland and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will be aiming to bounce back with a victory on Sunday evening as they continue their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League A campaign against Switzerland.

The defending champions were unable to break the deadlock in their opener, drawing 0-0 with Serbia on Thursday. Meanwhile, Switzerland faced a 2-0 loss to Denmark, who are currently leading Group 4 in League A.

The hosts' first fixture since their penalty shootout defeat to England in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals took place on Thursday, as they kicked off their Nations League campaign against Denmark.

The match seemed headed for a stalemate until Denmark broke the deadlock with two goals in the last 10 minutes, sealing a 2-0 win. This result lifted Denmark to the top of the group, while Switzerland, who had Nico Elvedi and Granit Xhaka sent off, found themselves at the bottom of the standings.

Spain's head coach, Luis de la Fuente, downplayed concerns following his team's goalless draw with Serbia on Thursday, calling the match "almost like a pre-season game."

Despite dominating the encounter, La Roja couldn't convert their chances, and the stalemate left them in third place in the group with just one point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Switzerland vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Nations League A match between Switzerland and Spain will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Switzerland vs Spain kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stade de Genéve

The match will be played at the Stade de Genéve in Lancy, Switzerland, on Sunday, September 8, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

The hosts coach, Yakin, will need to make at least two changes for this match due to the suspensions of Elvedi and Xhaka, who were sent off in the game against Denmark.

Gregory Wuthrich and Denis Zakaria are likely to step in for the suspended duo, though the rest of the lineup is expected to remain unchanged from the Denmark game.

Breel Embolo, who has netted 15 goals for Switzerland, will retain his position in the attacking third, while Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas are also anticipated to feature prominently in forward roles for the home team.

Switzerland possible XI: Kobel; Wuthrich, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Zakaria, Aebischer; Rieder, Embolo, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Crépeau, McGill, Sirois Defenders: Davies, Buchanan, Sigur, Johnston, Miller, Cornelius, Bombito, Adekugbe, De Fougerolles, Waterman, Hiebert Midfielders: Eustaquio, Koné, Millar, Laryea, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Choinière, Ahmed, Piette Forwards: David, Larin, Bair, Oluwaseyi, Russell-Rowe, Afrifa

Spain team news

Following his remarks after the match against Serbia, Spain's coach De la Fuente appears poised to shake up the lineup for the upcoming game. Expect Pedri and Alejandro Grimaldo to make their way into the starting XI, with Marc Cucurella and Ayoze Perez possibly making way.

Dani Olmo might be shifted to a false nine role, making room for Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to continue on the flanks. Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted the decisive goal in the Euro 2024 final against England, could also play a key role in the attack.

David Raya is set to retain his position as goalkeeper, with the first-choice Unai Simon sidelined due to injury. Manchester City's Rodri is included in the squad, but his involvement might be limited, given he hasn't featured in any matches this season so far.

Spain possible XI: Raya; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Olmo, N Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Mvogo, Omlin Defenders: Akanji, Rodríguez, Elvedi, Omeragić, Wüthrich Midfielders: Xhaka, Zakaria, Freuler, Vargas, Rieder, Aebischer, Widmer, Sierro, Ugrinić, Monteiro, Bislimi Forwards: Embolo, Amdouni, Duah, Steffen

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/09/22 Spain 1-2 Switzerland UEFA Nations League 10/06/22 Switzerland 0-1 Spain UEFA Nations League 02/07/21 Switzerland 1 (1)-1 (3) Spain EURO 15/11/20 Switzerland 1-1 Spain UEFA Nations League 11/10/20 Spain 1-0 Switzerland UEFA Nations League

Useful links