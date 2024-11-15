How to watch today's Switzerland vs Serbia Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Switzerland and Serbia, as well as kick-off time and team news

Switzerland will be fighting to maintain their place in UEFA Nations League A as they welcome Serbia on Friday, with a slow start in Group 4 putting them on the brink of relegation.

Their latest outing saw Switzerland twice surrender a lead at home against Denmark, ending their hopes of reaching this season’s Nations League quarter-finals and extending their winless streak since Euro 2024. Murat Yakin's squad initially pulled ahead in St. Gallen, thanks to an early goal from Remo Freuler and a Zeki Amdouni penalty just before halftime. However, they ultimately had to settle for a draw—leaving them with only one point so far in Group 4.

Serbia, while unable to progress beyond the group stage at Euro 2024 (in contrast to the Swiss, who advanced to the quarter-finals), have had a stronger Nations League showing. Under Dragan Stojkovic’s guidance, they earned a hard-fought goalless draw with Spain on the opening matchday, followed by a 2-0 loss in Denmark. Last month, Serbia clinched a home victory over Switzerland, with Aleksandar Mitrovic finding the net at the hour mark.

How to watch Switzerland vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Nations League A match between Switzerland and Serbia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX.

Switzerland vs Serbia kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Letzigrund Stadion

The match will be played at the Letzigrund Stadion in Zurich, Switzerland, on Friday, November 15, 2024, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

Head coach Murat Yakin faces a serious dilemma in defense, with Fabian Schar having retired from international duty post-Euros and both Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji unavailable—Akanji sidelined this month due to an adductor injury. For the first time in eight years, none of these key defenders will feature in Switzerland’s starting lineup, leaving the squad with only the uncapped Aurele Amenda and Albian Hajdari as center-back options.

In light of these absences, midfielder Eray Comert might have to step into the backline, especially with Denis Zakaria also out of action and Bologna winger Dan Ndoye unavailable as well. As ever, Granit Xhaka will wear the captain’s armband for Die Nati in midfield, partnered by Remo Freuler.

Switzerland possible XI: Kobel; Widmer, Hajdari, Comert, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Amdouni, Rieder, Aebischer; Embolo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Mvogo, Köhn Defenders: Cömert, Rodríguez, Garcia, Zesiger, Hajdari, Amenda Midfielders: Witzig, Freuler, Xhaka, Ugrinic, Sierro, Fernandes, Aebischer, Rieder Forwards: Embolo, Zeqiri, Monteiro, Amdouni

Serbia team news

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia's captain and record-breaking scorer with 59 goals in 96 matches, continues his strong season with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. However, the Serbian side will be without another Saudi League talent, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, along with his brother, goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who recently withdrew.

Ivan Ilic of Torino is out with a knee injury picked up in the Derby della Mole against Juventus, while defender Strahinja Pavlovic will miss the match due to suspension. On a positive note, Dragan Stojkovic welcomes back Dusan Vlahovic; the Juventus striker returns to the squad after being absent in October.

Serbia possible XI: Petrovic; Erakovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Nedeljkovic, Maksimovic, Grujic, Terzic; Samardzic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajković, Jovanović, Petrovic Defenders: Nedeljković, Pavlović, Milenković, Simić, Eraković Midfielders: Zdjelar, Maksimović, Birmančević, Samardzic, Ćirković, Zukić, Grujić, Nedeljkovic, Terzic Forwards: Jović, Mitrović, Ivanović, Joveljić, Cumic, A. Maksimović, Vlahovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 13/10/24 Serbia 2-0 Switzerland UEFA Nations League 03/12/22 Serbia 2-3 Switzerland World Championship 22/06/18 Serbia 1-2 Switzerland World Championship

