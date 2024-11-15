How to watch today's Suriname vs Canada Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Suriname and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Suriname will take on Canada in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final at the Frank Essed Stadium on Friday.

Suriname finished second in their group, behind Costa Rica, and will feel confident enough to put up a strong challenge against Canada. They have only lost one out of their last five games.

Canada are seeded second in the tournament and will be the favourites to progress further in the tournament. They will need to be wary of complacency.

How to watch Suriname vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Suriname vs Canada kick-off time

Date: November 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 6.30 pm ET Venue: Frank Essed Stadium

The match will be played at the Frank Essed Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 6.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Suriname team news

Suriname are expected to field a familiar lineup for this match, with Sheraldo Becker once again leading the attack.

The 29-year-old's confidence will be bolstered by scoring the winner for Real Sociedad against Barcelona in his most recent club appearance.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad ahead of Friday's game.

Suriname possible XI: Vaessen; Dijksteel, Abena, Pinas, Haps; Malone, Paal; Becker, Pherai, Misidjan; Vlijter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaessen, Hahn, Fonkel Defenders: Van Gelderen, Abena, Pinas, Haps, Denswil, Paal, Van der Kust, Dijksteel, Dankerlui, Malone Midfielders: Pherai, Van der Kust, Kerk, Haps, Misidjan, Lonwijk, Montnor, Adipi, Esajas, Turfkruier, Righters, Slagveer, Eduard Forwards: Vlijter, Kerk, Paal, Becker, Vente, Conraad, Burgzorg, Hilterman, Jubitana, Yekini, Apai

Canada team news

Canada will be without their star player Alphonso Davies, who has withdrawn from the squad as a precautionary measure due to physical exhaustion.

They also have no fresh injury concerns to report ahead of the game against Suriname.

Canada possible XI: Creapeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Laryea; Osorio, Kone, Eustaquio, Shaffelburg; David, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crépeau, St. Clair, Sirois Defenders: Waterman, Cornelius, Miller, Johnston, Bombito, de Fougerolles Midfielders: Piette, Fraser, Eustáquio, Choinière, Buchanan, Koné Forwards: Larin, Ugbo, Bair, Millar, David, Shaffelburg, Russell-Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2021 Canada 4-0 Suriname World Cup qualifiers October 1977 Canada 2-1 Suriname Concacaf Nations Cup

