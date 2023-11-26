How to watch today's Eagles vs Bills game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Eagles against the Bills, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) play host to the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field in a crucial NFL Week 12 showdown.

It's been a disappointing season for the Bills. After losing just 12 games the last three years, they have already lost five this year, including four of their last six. However, they were able to put together a dominant performance last weekend to get back into the win column as they smashed the New York Jets, 32-6, last Sunday.

The Eagles, who will wear their popular throwback Kelly Green jerseys on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills for the second and final time this season, are coming off a 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football. The win propelled the Birds to an NFL-best 9-1 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Eagles vs Bills: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 a.m. PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Eagles vs Bills on TV & stream live online

The Eagles vs Bills game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Eagles vs Bills game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

How to listen to Eagles vs Bills on radio

Listen live as the Eagles take on the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Week 12.

Listen Live

Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland: Eagles Radio Network - Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App - Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM - Flagship Station

La Mega 105.7 FM - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play) Bill Kulik (analyst) and Oscar Budejen (sideline reporter)

Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network - WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station

Bills Radio Network - WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)

Eagles and Bills rosters & injury reports

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles have a plethora of injury troubles of their own and could see the offense hampered in this one. Running back Deandre Swift (ankle), and wide receiver AJ Brown (thigh) are both questionable, while tight ends Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (forearm) did not practice this week and will not feature, handing them concern over in both aspects of the offense. On the defensive side, safety Justin Evans (knee) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion) are ruled out, though with the quality depth, that side should still be fine.