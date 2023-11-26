How to watch today's Eagles vs Bills game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) play host to the Buffalo Bills (6-5) on Sunday afternoon from Lincoln Financial Field in a crucial NFL Week 12 showdown.
It's been a disappointing season for the Bills. After losing just 12 games the last three years, they have already lost five this year, including four of their last six. However, they were able to put together a dominant performance last weekend to get back into the win column as they smashed the New York Jets, 32-6, last Sunday.
The Eagles, who will wear their popular throwback Kelly Green jerseys on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills for the second and final time this season, are coming off a 21-17 comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch on Monday Night Football. The win propelled the Birds to an NFL-best 9-1 record.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Eagles vs Bills: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 26, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Eagles vs Bills on TV & stream live online
The Eagles vs Bills game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Eagles vs Bills game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
How to listen to Eagles vs Bills on radio
Listen live as the Eagles take on the Bills at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium in Week 12.
Listen Live
Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland: Eagles Radio Network - Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App - Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM - Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play) Bill Kulik (analyst) and Oscar Budejen (sideline reporter)
- Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network - WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)
Eagles and Bills rosters & injury reports
Philadelphia Eagles team news
The Eagles have a plethora of injury troubles of their own and could see the offense hampered in this one. Running back Deandre Swift (ankle), and wide receiver AJ Brown (thigh) are both questionable, while tight ends Grant Calcaterra (ankle) and Dallas Goedert (forearm) did not practice this week and will not feature, handing them concern over in both aspects of the offense. On the defensive side, safety Justin Evans (knee) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (concussion) are ruled out, though with the quality depth, that side should still be fine.
|Players
|Offense
|A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
|Defense
|Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown
|Special Teams
|Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny
Buffalo Bills team newsThe Bills have an increasing number of injuries and part of those woes have played a big part in their recent poor form. The secondary is a concern, particularly with Micah Hyde (neck), and Taylor Rapp (neck) both questionable. Josh Allen (shoulder) is expected to feature, but could be slightly limited in this crucial matchup.
|Players
|Offense
|Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield
|Defense
|Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Linval Joseph, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Rasul Douglas, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Cam Lewis, Damar Hamlin
|Special Teams
|Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Reid Ferguson
Eagles vs Bills head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/27/19
|Bills 13-31 Eagles
|8/18/17
|Eagles 20-16 Bills
|12/13/15
|Eagles 23-20 Bills
|10/9/11
|Bills 31-24 Eagles
|12/30/7
|Eagles 17-16 Bills