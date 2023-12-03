How to watch today's Saints vs Lions game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Saints against the Lions, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Detroit Lions (8-3) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in NFL Week 13 action.

The Lions have shown cracks in recent weeks and were stunned on Thanksgiving by the Packers, suffering a 29-22 defeat. While they have a few extra days to rebound from the disappointment, a true test comes in a loud dome on the road against a New Orleans side trying to break through and stay in the playoff picture after being battered 24-15 by the Atlanta Falcons last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Saints vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch Saints vs Lions on TV & stream live online

The Saints vs Lions game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 pm ET and kickoff begins at 1 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Saints vs Lions game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)

How to listen to Saints vs Lions on radio

Listen live as the Saints take on the Lions in New Orleans in Week 13.

Listen Live

National Radio: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color analyst), and Kimberly Martin (sideline)

Local

Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida: Saints Radio Network - WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

Broadcast Crew: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Saints and Lions rosters & injury reports

New Orleans Saints team news

New Orleans Saints were already light in the wide receiver department, with long-term absentee Michael Thomas sidelined due to a knee injury.

However, Sunday’s defeat to the Falcons brought more bad news, as both second-year wide receivers, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, are also nursing injuries. Olave suffered a concussion after an awkward fall, slamming his head onto the turf. With Olave still in concussion protocol, chances are slim that he will be cleared in time to suit up. In Shaheed’s case, he injured his thigh on the very first play of the game, forcing the Saints to take him out of the game by halftime.

Key defensive stars DE Cam Jordan (ankle) and LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, alongside S Marcus Maye (shoulder), and RB Kendre Miller (ankle). Meanwhile, C Erik McCoy (shoulder), RT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-Rest/Knee), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), and K Blake Grupe (right groin) were seen in limited action at Wednesday's session.