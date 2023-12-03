How to watch today's Saints vs Lions game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Detroit Lions (8-3) square off against the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in NFL Week 13 action.
The Lions have shown cracks in recent weeks and were stunned on Thanksgiving by the Packers, suffering a 29-22 defeat. While they have a few extra days to rebound from the disappointment, a true test comes in a loud dome on the road against a New Orleans side trying to break through and stay in the playoff picture after being battered 24-15 by the Atlanta Falcons last time out.
Saints vs Lions: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Caesars Superdome
|Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
How to watch Saints vs Lions on TV & stream live online
The Saints vs Lions game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 pm ET and kickoff begins at 1 pm ET.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)
How to listen to Saints vs Lions on radio
Listen live as the Saints take on the Lions in New Orleans in Week 13.
Listen Live
- National Radio: ESPN Radio
- Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color analyst), and Kimberly Martin (sideline)
- Local
Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida: Saints Radio Network - WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Broadcast Crew: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)
Saints and Lions rosters & injury reports
New Orleans Saints team news
New Orleans Saints were already light in the wide receiver department, with long-term absentee Michael Thomas sidelined due to a knee injury.
However, Sunday’s defeat to the Falcons brought more bad news, as both second-year wide receivers, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, are also nursing injuries. Olave suffered a concussion after an awkward fall, slamming his head onto the turf. With Olave still in concussion protocol, chances are slim that he will be cleared in time to suit up. In Shaheed’s case, he injured his thigh on the very first play of the game, forcing the Saints to take him out of the game by halftime.
Key defensive stars DE Cam Jordan (ankle) and LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, alongside S Marcus Maye (shoulder), and RB Kendre Miller (ankle). Meanwhile, C Erik McCoy (shoulder), RT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-Rest/Knee), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), and K Blake Grupe (right groin) were seen in limited action at Wednesday's session.
|Players
|Offense
|A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood, Andrus Peat, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, James Hurst, Nick Saldiveri, Erik McCoy, Max Garcia, Cesar Ruiz, Nick Saldiveri, Ryan Ramczyk, Landon Young, Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Jimmy Graham, Chris Olave, Keith Kirkwood, Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Jake Haener, Rashid Shaheed, Lynn Bowden Jr., Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller
|Defense
|Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, Kyle Phillips, Khalen Saunders, Malcolm Roach, Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee, Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Pete Werner, Nephi Sewell, Demario Davis, D'Marco Jackson, Zack Baun, Ty Summers, Paulson Adebo, Cameron Dantzler Sr., Marcus Maye, Jordan Howden, J.T. Gray, Tyrann Mathieu, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Ugo Amadi, Isaac Yiadom, Alontae Taylor
|Special Teams
|Lou Hedley, Blake Grupe, Blake Grupe, Zach Wood, Lou Hedley, Rashid Shaheed, Rashid Shaheed
Detroit Lions team news
The Detroit Lions are relatively healthy heading into their Week 13 contest against the Saints. The extra time off following the annual Thanksgiving Day classic allowed the Lions' roster to recover from a rigorous spell of three games in only 11 days.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone was the only member of the roster not spotted on Wednesday's training at the Allen Park practice facility. Left guard Jonah Jackson, who has battled multiple injuries this season, featured heavily in the practice, and could be re-introduced to the starting XI here.
|Players
|Offense
|Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Graham Glasgow, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds
|Defense
|John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph
|Special Teams
|Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Jack Fox, Jake McQuaide, Kalif Raymond, Khalil Dorsey, Craig Reynolds
Saints vs Lions head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/4/20
|Lions 29-35 Saints
|10/15/17
|Saints 52-38 Lions
|12/4/16
|Saints 13-28 Lions
|12/22/15
|Saints 27-35 Lions
|10/19/14
|Lions 24-23 Saints