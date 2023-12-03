How to watch today's Patriots vs Chargers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

A pair of struggling AFC sides are going to battle it out at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) make the long trip across the country to take on the New England Patriots (2-9) in NFL Week 13 action.
Both teams sit in last place in their respective AFC divisions. The Chargers had high hopes entering the 2023 NFL season, but three straight losses have seen them drop to 4-7. The most recent was a 20-10 home defeat against the Ravens, which leaves their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
This is an absolute must-win for the Chargers against the the bottom-feeding the Patriots, who have lost four games in a row, falling 10-7 at the New York Giants last time out.
The New England offense has been one of the worst in the NFL, while their defense is not nearly as robust as past seasons. The Patriots will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, and they will need to do all they can to make that home-field advantage count here.
Patriots vs Chargers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Gillette Stadium
|Location
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
How to watch Patriots vs Chargers on TV & stream live online
The Patriots vs Chargers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Patriots vs Chargers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Patriots vs Chargers on radio
Listen live as the Patriots take on the Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Week 13.
- National Radio: Sports USA
- Broadcast Crew: Josh Appel (play-by-play), Rob Ninkovich (color analyst)
- MASSACHUSETTS, MAINE, CONNECTICUT, NEW HAMPSHIRE, VERMONT, RHODE ISLAND, NEW YORK: Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)
- Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs/Yucca, Bakersfield, Eugene, San Bernardino: ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline reporter)
- Spanish Radio: San Diego - Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (color)
Patriots and Chargers rosters & injury reports
New England Patriots team news
The Patriots will have to make do without the services of at least two wide receivers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and perhaps more players who are doubtful to suit up. Rookie wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) and Demario Douglas (concussion) have both been ruled out for the Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.
New England's Week 13 injury report featured a number of offensive players. Tackle Trent Brown (ankle/chest), running back Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), linemen Riley Reiff (knee) and Sidy Sow (ankle) are all questionable to play on Sunday after being designated limited participants this week. Linebacker Chris Board (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) are the only defensive players on the Patriots’ injury report this week.
|Players
|Offense
|DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Vederian Lowe, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II, JaMycal Hasty
|Defense
|Deatrich Wise Jr., Sam Roberts, Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Christian Barmore, Keion White, Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Chris Board, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson Sr., Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade, J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Alex Austin, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Brenden Schooler, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Cody Davis
|Special Teams
|Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas, Jabrill Peppers, Ty Montgomery II, Myles Bryant, Joe Cardona
Los Angeles Chargers team newsThe Los Angeles Chargers have two key offensive players listed as questionable on the injury report, with star wide receiver Keenan Allen (quad) and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (wrist) likely to be game-time decisions. OL Zack Bailey (back), DB Ja’Sir Taylor (illness), TE Nick Vannett (concussion), and S JT Woods (illness) have been ruled out.
|Players
|Offense
|Keenan Allen, Derius Davis, Rashawn Slater, Foster Sarell, Zion Johnson, Jordan McFadden, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Jamaree Salyer, Zack Bailey, Trey Pipkins III, Foster Sarell, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Nick Vannett, Jalen Guyton, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson
|Defense
|Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Austin Johnson, Nick Williams, Scott Matlock, Joey Bosa, Justin Hollins, Eric Kendricks, Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Kenneth Murray Jr., Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tanner Muse, Michael Davis, Deane Leonard, Derwin James Jr., Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, Dean Marlowe, Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr., Essang Bassey
|Special Teams
|Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris, Derius Davis, Elijah Dotson, Derius Davis
Patriots vs Chargers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/1/21
|Chargers 24-27 Patriots
|12/7/20
|Chargers 0-45 Patriots
|1/13/19
|Patriots 41-28 Chargers
|10/29/17
|Patriots 21-13 Chargers
|10/14/1
|Patriots 29-26 Chargers