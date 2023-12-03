How to watch today's Patriots vs Chargers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Patriots against the Chargers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pair of struggling AFC sides are going to battle it out at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) make the long trip across the country to take on the New England Patriots (2-9) in NFL Week 13 action.

Both teams sit in last place in their respective AFC divisions. The Chargers had high hopes entering the 2023 NFL season, but three straight losses have seen them drop to 4-7. The most recent was a 20-10 home defeat against the Ravens, which leaves their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

This is an absolute must-win for the Chargers against the the bottom-feeding the Patriots, who have lost four games in a row, falling 10-7 at the New York Giants last time out.

The New England offense has been one of the worst in the NFL, while their defense is not nearly as robust as past seasons. The Patriots will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, and they will need to do all they can to make that home-field advantage count here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Patriots vs Chargers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch Patriots vs Chargers on TV & stream live online

The Patriots vs Chargers game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Patriots vs Chargers game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Patriots vs Chargers on radio

Listen live as the Patriots take on the Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Week 13.

National Radio: Sports USA

Sports USA Broadcast Crew: Josh Appel (play-by-play), Rob Ninkovich (color analyst)

MASSACHUSETTS, MAINE, CONNECTICUT, NEW HAMPSHIRE, VERMONT, RHODE ISLAND, NEW YORK: Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)

Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs/Yucca, Bakersfield, Eugene, San Bernardino: ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station

ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: San Diego - Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM

San Diego - Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (color)

Patriots and Chargers rosters & injury reports

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots will have to make do without the services of at least two wide receivers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and perhaps more players who are doubtful to suit up. Rookie wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) and Demario Douglas (concussion) have both been ruled out for the Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.

New England's Week 13 injury report featured a number of offensive players. Tackle Trent Brown (ankle/chest), running back Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), linemen Riley Reiff (knee) and Sidy Sow (ankle) are all questionable to play on Sunday after being designated limited participants this week. Linebacker Chris Board (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) are the only defensive players on the Patriots’ injury report this week.