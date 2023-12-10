How to watch today's Raiders vs Vikings NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) in a cross-conference Week 14 NFL matchup on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both these teams last played two weeks ago and entered their respective bye week in Week 13 on a losing note.
The Vikings lost 12-10 to the Chicago Bears in a low-scoring contest in what was a disappointing defeat. The visitors are still in a postseason picture, but teams are closing the gap, so they must return to the win column here to keep the chasing pack at bay.
The Raiders, meanwhile, got thrashed 31-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs last time they played. Although the results have yet to show a positive turnaround, the mood in the locker room has improved under interim head coach Antonio Pierce as they look to snap a two-game losing streak at home this weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Raiders vs Vikings: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 10, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Allegiant Stadium
|Location
|Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch Raiders vs Vikings on TV & stream live online
The Raiders vs Vikings game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Raiders vs Vikings game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Raiders vs Vikings on radio
Listen live as the Raiders take on the Vikings in Las Vegas in Week 14.
Listen Live
- National Radio: ESPN Radio
- Broadcast Crew: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst)
Local
- Las Vegas: KOMP 92.3 FM "The Rock Station" and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
- Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)
- Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
- Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)
- Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa: Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)
Raiders and Vikings rosters & injury reports
Las Vegas Raiders team news
The Las Vegas Raiders received both good and bad news on the injury front on Friday, just days before their game against the Vikings. Starting with the good, Maxx Crosby is likely to play on Sunday. His status on the injury report mentions questionable, but interim head coach Antonio Pierce has hinted he will likely feature.
After missing seven games with a hamstring injury, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson is also set to make his return for the Raiders in Week 14. As for the bad news, Kolton Miller, who has emerged as one of the best-left tackles in the NFL this term, has been listed as definitely out. This means Jermaine Eluemunor will be switching over to the left tackle for this weekend's clash.
|Players
|Offense
|Davante Adams, DJ Turner, Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Greg Van Roten, Jordan Meredith, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden
|Defense
|Maxx Crosby, Malik Reed, John Jenkins, Jerry Tillery, Nesta Jade Silvera, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Robert Spillane, Curtis Bolton, Divine Deablo, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, Marcus Peters, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II
|Special Teams
|AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer, DeAndre Carter, Ameer Abdullah, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow
Minnesota Vikings team news
Although the Vikings are dealing with some injuries of their own, nobody is listed as out for Sunday night’s game against the Raiders. They have several key players on their injury report, but only two of them are listed as questionable. With the exception of Kirk Cousins, they are in good shape.
|Players
|Offense
|Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham, Jalen Nailor, N'Keal Harry, Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Christian Darrisaw, David Quessenberry, Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Brian O'Neill, Hakeem Adeniji
|Defense
|Danielle Hunter, Pat Jones II, Andre Carter II, Dean Lowry, Jaquelin Roy, Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, D.J. Wonnum, Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., NaJee Thompson, Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson
|Special Teams
|Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola, Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell
Raiders vs Vikings head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|8/15/22
|Raiders 26-20 Vikings
|9/22/19
|Vikings 34-14 Raiders
|11/16/15
|Raiders 14-30 Vikings
|8/23/15
|Vikings 20-12 Raiders
|8/9/14
|Vikings 10-6 Raiders