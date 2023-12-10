How to watch today's Raiders vs Vikings NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Raiders against the Vikings, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) in a cross-conference Week 14 NFL matchup on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both these teams last played two weeks ago and entered their respective bye week in Week 13 on a losing note.

The Vikings lost 12-10 to the Chicago Bears in a low-scoring contest in what was a disappointing defeat. The visitors are still in a postseason picture, but teams are closing the gap, so they must return to the win column here to keep the chasing pack at bay.

The Raiders, meanwhile, got thrashed 31-17 by the Kansas City Chiefs last time they played. Although the results have yet to show a positive turnaround, the mood in the locker room has improved under interim head coach Antonio Pierce as they look to snap a two-game losing streak at home this weekend.

Raiders vs Vikings: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Raiders vs Vikings on TV & stream live online

The Raiders vs Vikings game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Raiders vs Vikings game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Raiders vs Vikings on radio

Listen live as the Raiders take on the Vikings in Las Vegas in Week 14.

National Radio: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio Broadcast Crew: Mike Couzens (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst)

Las Vegas: KOMP 92.3 FM "The Rock Station" and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"

KOMP 92.3 FM "The Rock Station" and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)

Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa: Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations

Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)

Raiders and Vikings rosters & injury reports

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Las Vegas Raiders received both good and bad news on the injury front on Friday, just days before their game against the Vikings. Starting with the good, Maxx Crosby is likely to play on Sunday. His status on the injury report mentions questionable, but interim head coach Antonio Pierce has hinted he will likely feature.

After missing seven games with a hamstring injury, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson is also set to make his return for the Raiders in Week 14. As for the bad news, Kolton Miller, who has emerged as one of the best-left tackles in the NFL this term, has been listed as definitely out. This means Jermaine Eluemunor will be switching over to the left tackle for this weekend's clash.