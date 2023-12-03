How to watch today's Texans vs Broncos game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Texans against the Broncos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Not many people expected the Denver Broncos (6-5) and the Houston Texans (6-5) to be vying for a playoff spot during offseason, but the surprise package teams will have a chance to boost their prospects against each other in Week 13.

The Broncos enter Sunday’s game as the hottest team in the NFL, currently riding on a five-game winning streak after beating an injury-riddled Cleveland Browns side 29-12. They just keep winning games, and are doing so against some of the best teams in the NFL.

The Texans, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to an abrupt end in a close 21-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Houston weren't able to clinch first place in the AFC South, they still remain in contention for the playoffs and can continue to make the climb against a red-hot Broncos side.

Texans vs Broncos: Date & kickoff time

Texans vs Broncos: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

The Texans vs Broncos game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Texans vs Broncos game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color analyst)

How to listen to Texans vs Broncos on radio

Listen live as the Texans take on the Broncos at NRG Stadium in Week 13.

Texas, LA: Texans Radio Network - SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM - Flagship Stations

Texans Radio Network - SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM - Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Marc Vandermeen (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), John Harris (reporter)

Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Juarez, Houston, San Antonio: Spanish Radio - Mega 101 AM

Spanish Radio - Mega 101 AM Broadcast Crew: Enrique Vasquez (play-by-play), Gustavo Rangel (analyst)

Colorado, Kansas, Canada, North & South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico: Broncos Radio Network - 850 AM and 94.1 FM Flagship Stations

Broncos Radio Network - 850 AM and 94.1 FM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Dave Loga (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (color analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline)

Texans and Broncos rosters & injury reports

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans are dealing with a laundry list of injuries to keep track of. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed on Wednesday that offensive lineman Tytus Howard will miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury. Howard will undergo surgery and there is apparently no timeline for his return to football activities.

The injury is a serious setback for the Texans, who are making a playoff push in the competitive AFC despite being beset by injuries to their offensive line throughout the season. Rookie second-round pick Juice Scruggs got his first NFL action in place of Howard, and could continue in the same vein here.

Houston are also hopeful kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn will be healthy enough to come off the IR when he’s eligible in Week 14.