How to watch today's Texans vs Broncos game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Not many people expected the Denver Broncos (6-5) and the Houston Texans (6-5) to be vying for a playoff spot during offseason, but the surprise package teams will have a chance to boost their prospects against each other in Week 13.
The Broncos enter Sunday’s game as the hottest team in the NFL, currently riding on a five-game winning streak after beating an injury-riddled Cleveland Browns side 29-12. They just keep winning games, and are doing so against some of the best teams in the NFL.
The Texans, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning streak come to an abrupt end in a close 21-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Houston weren't able to clinch first place in the AFC South, they still remain in contention for the playoffs and can continue to make the climb against a red-hot Broncos side.
Texans vs Broncos: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|NRG Stadium
|Location
|Houston, Texas
How to watch Texans vs Broncos on TV & stream live online
The Texans vs Broncos game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Texans vs Broncos game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis (color analyst)
How to listen to Texans vs Broncos on radio
Listen live as the Texans take on the Broncos at NRG Stadium in Week 13.
Listen Live
Local
- Texas, LA: Texans Radio Network - SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM - Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Marc Vandermeen (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), John Harris (reporter)
- Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Juarez, Houston, San Antonio: Spanish Radio - Mega 101 AM
- Broadcast Crew: Enrique Vasquez (play-by-play), Gustavo Rangel (analyst)
- Colorado, Kansas, Canada, North & South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, New Mexico: Broncos Radio Network - 850 AM and 94.1 FM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Dave Loga (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (color analyst), Susie Wargin (sideline)
Texans and Broncos rosters & injury reports
Houston Texans team news
The Houston Texans are dealing with a laundry list of injuries to keep track of. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed on Wednesday that offensive lineman Tytus Howard will miss the remainder of the season because of a knee injury. Howard will undergo surgery and there is apparently no timeline for his return to football activities.
The injury is a serious setback for the Texans, who are making a playoff push in the competitive AFC despite being beset by injuries to their offensive line throughout the season. Rookie second-round pick Juice Scruggs got his first NFL action in place of Howard, and could continue in the same vein here.
Houston are also hopeful kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn will be healthy enough to come off the IR when he’s eligible in Week 14.
|Players
|Offense
|Jalen Pitre, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Will Anderson Jr., Dylan Horton, Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Sheldon Rankins, Kurt Hinish, Jonathan Greenard, Jerry Hughes, Myjai Sanders, Blake Cashman, Christian Harris, Garret Wallow, Henry To'oto'o, Jake Hansen, Denzel Perryman, Neville Hewitt, Cory Littleton, Steven Nelson, Ka'dar Hollman, Jimmie Ward, Shaquill Griffin, D'Angelo Ross, Tavierre Thomas
|Defense
|Mike Boone, John Metchie III, C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Case Keenum, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary, Dare Ogunbowale, Andrew Beck, Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, Noah Brown, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan, Eric Saubert, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Jones, Austin Deculus, Tytus Howard, Dieter Eiselen, Michael Deiter, Jimmy Morrissey, Shaq Mason, Nick Broeker, George Fant
|Special Teams
|Ka'imi Fairbairn, Matt Ammendola, Cameron Johnston
Denver Broncos team newsThe Denver Broncos have been relatively healthy this season, and they have even added to their number this week by activating wide receiver Brandon Johnson off injured reserve and he was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. However, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was held out of practice with a groin issue, but head coach Sean Payton is hopeful he will recover in time for Sunday's game.
|Players
|Offense
|Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Garett Bolles, Cam Fleming, Ben Powers, Quinn Bailey, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Nate Adkins, Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Dwayne Washington, Michael Burton, Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham
|Defense
|Zach Allen, Elijah Garcia, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Jonathon Cooper, Ronnie Perkins, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Thomas Incoom, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Ben Niemann, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith, Fabian Moreau, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner, Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke
|Special Teams
|Wil Lutz, Marvin Mims Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin, Riley Dixon, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni
Texans vs Broncos head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|9/19/22
|Broncos 16-9 Texans
|12/8/19
|Texans 24-38 Broncos
|11/5/18
|Broncos 17-19 Texans
|10/25/16
|Broncos 27-9 Texans
|8/23/15
|Texans 10-14 Broncos