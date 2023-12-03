How to watch today's Packers vs Chiefs game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

It's Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs, who are eyeing a fourth trip to the Super Bowl in five years, lead the AFC North after last week’s 31-17 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. They fell behind 14-0, but their offense finally rediscovered its groove, and they eventually ran away with the victory.
The Packers, meanwhile, are in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt following a 22-29 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions last time out. The hosts have now won three of their last four games and sit just one game behind the Seahawks, who currently hold the last NFC Wild Card Spot entering Week 13. They will need to dig deep to make a late-season push for the postseason.
With Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes in the Sunday night spotlight, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Packers vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Lambeau Field
|Location
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to watch Packers vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online
The Packers vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live across the country on NBC. The network is the home of Sunday Night Football, streaming 17 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 pm ET.
Watch
- Network: NBC
- Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).
How to listen to Packers vs Chiefs on radio
Listen live as the Packers take on the Chiefs in Wisconsin in Week 13.
Listen Live
- Local
Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)
Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado:
Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)
Spanish Radio:
Tico Sports, Audacy App
Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)
Packers and Chiefs rosters & injury reports
Green Bay Packers team news
Ahead of the primetime matchup against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Packers' starting cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) practiced on Friday for a third straight day. He seems to be on track to be ready for Sunday night's game.
Rookie receiver Jayden Reed (chest), who has emerged as one of the team's best offensive weapons, practiced for the first time this week, indicating that he will be ready for a matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Running back Aaron Jones (knee) is the only player who is definitely out. LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee), and TE Josiah Deguara (hip) are among eight players who are questionable.
|Players
|Offense
|Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson
|Defense
|Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt
|Special Teams
|Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech
Kansas City Chiefs team news
Ahead of Sunday Night Football, there's mostly good news on the injury front for Andy Reid's Chiefs, with every player participating in practice in some capacity. That includes RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) and LB Nick Bolton (wrist), who both missed games in recent weeks. Both players will carry game status designations for Week 13 against the Packers.
|Players
|Offense
|Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice
|Defense
|George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner
|Special Teams
|Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco
Packers vs Chiefs head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|8/26/22
|Chiefs 17-10 Packers
|11/8/21
|Chiefs 13-7 Packers
|10/28/19
|Chiefs 24-31 Packers
|8/30/19
|Packers 27-20 Chiefs
|9/2/16
|Chiefs 33-21 Packers