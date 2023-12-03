How to watch today's Packers vs Chiefs game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Packers against the Chiefs, as well as kickoff time and team news.

It's Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (5-6) on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs, who are eyeing a fourth trip to the Super Bowl in five years, lead the AFC North after last week’s 31-17 triumph over the Las Vegas Raiders. They fell behind 14-0, but their offense finally rediscovered its groove, and they eventually ran away with the victory.

The Packers, meanwhile, are in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt following a 22-29 Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions last time out. The hosts have now won three of their last four games and sit just one game behind the Seahawks, who currently hold the last NFC Wild Card Spot entering Week 13. They will need to dig deep to make a late-season push for the postseason.

With Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes in the Sunday night spotlight, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Packers vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Packers vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

The Packers vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live across the country on NBC. The network is the home of Sunday Night Football, streaming 17 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 pm ET.

If you don't have cable, the best way to live stream the Packers vs Chiefs game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : NBC

: NBC Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).

How to listen to Packers vs Chiefs on radio

Listen live as the Packers take on the Chiefs in Wisconsin in Week 13.

Listen Live

Local

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado:

Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio:

Tico Sports, Audacy App

Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)



Packers and Chiefs rosters & injury reports

Green Bay Packers team news

Ahead of the primetime matchup against MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Packers' starting cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) practiced on Friday for a third straight day. He seems to be on track to be ready for Sunday night's game.

Rookie receiver Jayden Reed (chest), who has emerged as one of the team's best offensive weapons, practiced for the first time this week, indicating that he will be ready for a matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Running back Aaron Jones (knee) is the only player who is definitely out. LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), WR Dontayvion Wicks (knee), and TE Josiah Deguara (hip) are among eight players who are questionable.