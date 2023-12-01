How to watch today's Georgia vs Alabama game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Georgia Bulldogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The SEC Championship Game is upon us, and it's set to be one of the most thrilling games of the season as Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide and Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs will square off against one another at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a game with huge ramifications on the College Football Playoff.

A win here for the hosts is likely to lock up the No. 1 seed and essentially, eliminate the current No. 8 Alabama. This will be the fourth SEC championship meeting between these two Southern juggernauts and the third in the last ten years. Alabama holds the upper hand, having defeated Georgia in all four meetings.

Although Georgia have never beaten the Tide in Atlanta, the Dawgs did come out on top in the last meeting between these two teams during the 2022 national championship, where a 33-18 victory over the Tide gave Georgia their first national championship in 41 years.

The Bulldogs have not lost a game since then, and are the undisputed No. 1 team in the country, currently riding on a record-breaking 29-game winning streak. Alabama, on the other hand, are ranked eighth in the College Football Playoff poll, despite a single loss to Texas in September. A win versus the two-time defending National Champions could put them back in contention for the final four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Georgia vs Alabama: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kickoff time 4 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. CT/ 1 p.m. PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Georgia vs Alabama on TV & stream live online

The Georgia vs Alabama game will air on CBS. If you don't have a cable TV package that includes CBS, one of the easiest ways to catch all SEC college football games broadcast on CBS is through a subscription to Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 3:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst)

Georgia and Alabama rosters & injury reports

Georgia Bulldogs team news

The Bulldogs carry a few injuries into this one, including a few important offensive players. Rara Thomas (foot) and Ladd McConkey (ankle) are both doubtful, but as key pieces in the passing game, won't want to miss this one. Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm) remains sidelines and as one of the team's sack leaders, will be dearly missed on the defensive end.

Carson Beck is the Bulldog's quarterback. And while he has been productive, the starting quarterback isn't the sole factor behind their dominance, though, as he still has a talented team around him to rely on. Brock Bowers is regarded as the best tight end in the country while running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton have combined for 21 touchdowns from scrimmage.

The Bulldogs' defense is once again loaded with NFL-level prospects as well. Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter, Smael Mondon Jr., and Nazir Stackhouse are all expected to hear their name called on NFL draft night in the next offseason.

Players Offense Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Jackson Meeks, De'Nylon Morrissette, Tyler Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, C.J. Smith, Zeed Haynes, Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell, Mekhi Mews, Anthony Evans III, Cole Speer, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Monroe Freeling, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Joshua Miller, Frank Ragnow, Wesley French, Jack Anderson, Graham Glasgow, Nick Saldiveri, Aliou Bah, Sedrick Van Pran, Jared Wilson, Austin Blaske, Drew Bobo, Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, Amarius Mims, Chad Lindberg, Bo Hughley, Jamal Meriweather, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Lawson Luckie, Pearce Spurlin III, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton, Daijun Edwards, Kendall Milton, Cash Jones, Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson II Defense Mykel Williams, Tramel Walthour, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Nazir Stackhouse, Christen Miller, Jamaal Jarrett, Zion Logue, Warren Brinson, Jordan Hall, Jonathan Jefferson, Chaz Chambliss, Marvin Jones Jr., C.J. Madden, Darris Smith, Gabe Harris, C.J. Allen, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Jalon Walker, E.J. Lightsey, Troy Bowles, Smael Mondon Jr., Xavian Sorey Jr., Raylen Wilson, Terrell Foster, Kamari Lassiter, Nyland Green, Chris Peal, Javon Bullard, David Daniel-Sisavanh, JaCorey Thomas, Malaki Starks, Dan Jackson, Justyn Rhett, Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey, Daniel Harris, Tykee Smith, Joenel Aguero, Kyron Jones Special Teams Brett Thorson, Noah Jones, Peyton Woodring, Jared Zirkel, William Mote, Will Snellings, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton, Ladd McConkey, Mekhi Mews, Dominic Lovett, Mekhi Mews, Dillon Bell