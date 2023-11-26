How to watch today's Falcons vs Saints game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

NFL Week 12 Sunday action gets underway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the New Orleans Saints (5-5) travel to face NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons (4-6). Both teams enjoyed bye's in Week 11, so they should be fresh and fully fit for this pivotal game, with the winner of this one set to lead the NFC South heading into the next gameweek.
Despite suffering a 27-19 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on November 12 before heading into the bye week, the Saints currently hold the top spot and are a game ahead of the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an open NFC South divisional race.
They can put a stamp with a statement victory here, but a loss to the Falcons on Sunday would put them behind with both teams at 5-6. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for Atlanta as they desperately needed it to reset after a three-game losing skid of very closely-fought games.
Falcons vs Saints: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 26, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
How to watch Falcons vs Saints on TV & stream live online
The Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Falcons vs Saints game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)
How to listen to Falcons vs Saints on radio
Listen live as the Falcons take on the Saints in Atlanta in Week 12.
Listen Live
- National: Compass Media Networks
- Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (color analyst)
- Local
Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida: Saints Radio Network - WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Broadcast Crew: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
- Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennesse: Atlanta Falcons radio network - 92.9 The Game Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Dave Archer (play-by-play) and Wes Durham (analyst)
Falcons and Saints rosters & injury reports
Atlanta Falcons team news
The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting receiver Mack Hollins for Sunday's clash with the New Orleans Saints. It will be the second straight game that Hollins has missed time for the Falcons as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that held him out of action in the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons have already lost defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the season with a torn ACL, while Taylor Heinicke is listed as questionable.
|Players
|Offense
|Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, Kyle Pitts, Keith Smith, John FitzPatrick, Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
|Defense
|Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Albert Huggins, LaCale London, Kentavius Street, David Onyemata, Ta'Quon Graham, Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano, Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, Nate Landman, Tae Davis, Kaden Elliss, A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Jessie Bates III, Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers
|Special Teams
|Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, Liam McCullough, Bradley Pinion, Dee Alford, Mike Hughes, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes
New Orleans Saints team news
New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas will miss Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Falcons as he has been placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury earlier this week, taking him out of the mix. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) were the only two players to not train on Wednesday or Thursday. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) did not practise Wednesday and was limited Thursday, while defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep) was limited both days.
|Players
|Offense
|A.T. Perry, Keith Kirkwood, Andrus Peat, Trevor Penning, Landon Young, James Hurst, Nick Saldiveri, Erik McCoy, Max Garcia, Cesar Ruiz, Nick Saldiveri, Ryan Ramczyk, Landon Young, Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Jimmy Graham, Chris Olave, Keith Kirkwood, Derek Carr, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Jake Haener, Rashid Shaheed, Lynn Bowden Jr., Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller
|Defense
|Carl Granderson, Isaiah Foskey, Kyle Phillips, Khalen Saunders, Malcolm Roach, Nathan Shepherd, Bryan Bresee, Cameron Jordan, Tanoh Kpassagnon, Pete Werner, Nephi Sewell, Demario Davis, D'Marco Jackson, Zack Baun, Ty Summers, Paulson Adebo, Isaac Yiadom, Marcus Maye, Jordan Howden, J.T. Gray, Tyrann Mathieu, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Ugo Amadi, Marshon Lattimore, Alontae Taylor, Cameron Dantzler Sr.
|Special Teams
|Lou Hedley, Blake Grupe, Blake Grupe, Zach Wood, Lou Hedley, Rashid Shaheed
Falcons vs Saints head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|18/12/22
|Saints 21-18 Falcons
|11/9/22
|Falcons 26-27 Saints
|10/1/22
|Falcons 20-30 Saints
|7/11/21
|Saints 25-27 Falcons
|6/12/20
|Falcons 16-21 Saints