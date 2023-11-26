How to watch today's Falcons vs Saints game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Falcons against the Saints, as well as kickoff time and team news.

NFL Week 12 Sunday action gets underway at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the New Orleans Saints (5-5) travel to face NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons (4-6). Both teams enjoyed bye's in Week 11, so they should be fresh and fully fit for this pivotal game, with the winner of this one set to lead the NFC South heading into the next gameweek.

Despite suffering a 27-19 loss at the Minnesota Vikings on November 12 before heading into the bye week, the Saints currently hold the top spot and are a game ahead of the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an open NFC South divisional race.

They can put a stamp with a statement victory here, but a loss to the Falcons on Sunday would put them behind with both teams at 5-6. The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for Atlanta as they desperately needed it to reset after a three-game losing skid of very closely-fought games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Falcons vs Saints: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 26, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Falcons vs Saints on TV & stream live online

The Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Falcons vs Saints game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)

How to listen to Falcons vs Saints on radio

Listen live as the Falcons take on the Saints in Atlanta in Week 12.

Listen Live

National: Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (color analyst)

Local

Lousiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida: Saints Radio Network - WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

Broadcast Crew: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennesse: Atlanta Falcons radio network - 92.9 The Game Flagship Station

Atlanta Falcons radio network - 92.9 The Game Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dave Archer (play-by-play) and Wes Durham (analyst)

Falcons and Saints rosters & injury reports

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Atlanta Falcons will be without starting receiver Mack Hollins for Sunday's clash with the New Orleans Saints. It will be the second straight game that Hollins has missed time for the Falcons as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that held him out of action in the Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons have already lost defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the season with a torn ACL, while Taylor Heinicke is listed as questionable.