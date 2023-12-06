How to watch today's Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The 124th edition of the annual Army Black Knights-Navy Midshipmen storied football rivalry will be played Saturday at Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots. The Army vs Navy is one of the most traditional rivalries in college football and has been televised nationally every year since 1945.
Last year’s Army-Navy game was a spectacle and a nail-biting contest, going into double overtime for the first time and the Black Knights ultimately emerged out on top, 20-17. Both teams have identical 5-6 records entering Saturday's contest, but Army is currently on a roll, riding a three-game winning run and looking to salvage their season after dropping five in a row.
The Black Knights hit rock-bottom after suffering a 62-0 thrashing at the hands of No. 19 LSU Tigers and a hugely underwhelming defeat at home against UMass in October. They bounced back in spectacular fashion with a stunning win over arguably the best of the military academies this season in No. 17 Air Force on the road.
The Cadets also overcame Coastal Carolina in their West Point finale to bring plenty of momentum to Foxborough. The Midshipmen, on the other hand, have had somewhat easier schedule and are 4-4 in the AAC, but they are coming off a 59-14 loss to SMU Mustangs on November 25.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen: Date & kickoff time
The Army Black Knights will take on the Navy Midshipmen in the highly-anticipated annual Army-Navy game in Gillette Stadium this Saturday, December 9, 2023. It will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. CT/ 12:00 p.m. PT.
How to watch Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen on TV & stream live online
The Army vs Navy game will be broadcast live on CBS. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to livestream the Army vs Navy game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
Broadcast Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen on radio
Listen live as the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen in Foxborough.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports
- Broadcast Crew: John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), Tina Cervasio (sideline reporter)
Navy Football Radio Network: WBAL 1090 AM / 101.5 FM (Baltimore) | WFED 820 AM, 94.3 FM (Frederick, Md.) | WFED 1500 AM (Washington, D.C.) | WFED 104.5 FM (Western Fairfax / Loudon, Va.) | WNAV 1430 AM, 99.9 FM (Annapolis) | KWFN 97.3 FM (San Diego) | WGH 1310 AM / 100.9 FM (Norfolk, Va.) | WJGM 105.7 FM (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Broadcast Crew: Pete Medhurst (play-by-play), Joe Miller (color), Keith Mills (color), Scott Wykoff (sideline reporter)
Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen rosters & injury reports
Army Black Knights team news
WR Isaiah Alston (ankle) and RB Kanye Udoh (undisclosed) will miss out on Saturday's game due to respective injury concerns, but other than that the Black Knights have a clean bill of health heading into their game with their rivals, giving head coach Jeffrey Monken the full complement of his squad. Bryson Daily is the starting quarterback. He's a junior who prefers to carry the ball rather than throw it.
|Players
|Offense
|Bryson Daily Jr, Dewayne Coleman So, Champ Harris Fr, Miles Stewart Jr, Hayden Reed So, Jakobi Buchanan Sr, Tyson Riley Sr, Liam Fortner So, Casey Reynolds Jr, Noah Short So, Ay’Juan Marshall Sr, Isaiah Alston Jr, Joshua Lingenfelter Sr, David Crossan Jr, David Hoyt Jr, Jordyn Law Jr, Jackson Filipowicz SR, Sam Barczak SR, Brady Small Fr, Beau Lombardi Sr, Lucas Scott Jr, Tanner Bivins So, Connor Finucane SR, Shayne Buckingham Sr.
|Defense
|Chris Grey Sr, Jack Latore So, Kyle Lewis Jr, Darius Richardson Sr, Austin Hill Sr, Nathaniel Smith Sr, Jackson Powell Sr, Trey Sofia Jr, Leo Lowin Sr, Camden O’Gara Sr, Spencer Jones Sr, Kalib Fortner So, Jimmy Ciarlo Sr, Chance Keith Jr, Jabari Moore Sr, Damon Washington Jr, Cameron Jones Sr, Bo Nicholas-Paul Sr, Max DiDomenico Jr, Casey Larkin, Quindrelin Hammonds Sr, Aaron Bibbins Jr.
|Special Teams
|Cole Talley Sr, Quinn Maretzki Sr, Cooper Allan So, Billy Boehlke Sr, Cole McCutcheon Sr, Austin Hill Sr, Miles Stewart Jr, Cameron Jones Sr, Bo Nicholas-Paul Sr, Jabari Moore Sr.
Navy Midshipmen team news

It's been a revolving door at quarterback for the Midshipmen, but Tai Lavatai is expected to start in this one ahead of Xavier Arline. Both are seniors with plenty of experience.
|Players
|Offense
|Tai Lavatai Sr, Blake Horvath So, Braxton Woodson Fr, Brandon Chatman So, Eli Heidenreich So, Xavier Arline Sr, Daba Fofana Jr, Alex Tecza So, Khalil Crawford Sr, Amin Hassan Jr, Anton Hall Jr Jr, Tyler Bradley Fr, Daniel Jones Sr, Jayden Umbarger Sr, Nathan Kent So, Colin O'Connor Sr, Camari Williams Sr, Cody Howard So, Regis Velez Jr, Thomas Scully Jr, Akalea Kapono Sr, D.J. Donovan Jr, Connor McMahon Jr, Sam Glover Sr, Alistair Larson So, Javan Bouton Jr, Ben Purvis So, Hoke Smith II Fr, Lirion Murtezi Sr, Brent Self Jr, Joshua Pena Sr, Ben Purvis So, Greyson Crawford So, Trey Cummings Jr.
|Defense
|Jacob Busic Sr, Justin Reed Jr, Chreign LaFond So, Donald Berniard Jr Sr, Landon Robinson So, Kendall Whiteside So, Clay Cromwell Sr, Tyler Narayan So, R.J. Davis Jr, Jordan Sanders Jr, Luke Pirris So, Dylan Spelios So, Will Harbour Sr, Jianni Woodson-Brooks Jr, Ian Pourciau So, Colin Ramos Jr, Trey Jamison So, Job Grant Fr, Xavier McDonald Sr, Jaxson Campbell So, Turner Stepp Jr, Elias Larry Jr, Andrew Duhart So, Jacob Rooks So, Elias Larry Jr, Dashaun Peele Jr, Willie Collins V Sr, Rayuan Lane Jr, Joe Hutson Jr, Marcus Moore Sr, Mbiti Williams Jr, Eavan Gibbons Sr, Adam Walker II
|Special Teams
|Evan Warren Sr, Nathan Kirkwood So, Riley Riethman Jr, Kellen Grave de Peralta Jr, Cole Williams Sr, Rayne Fry Fr.
Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|2/12/23
|Navy 70-53 Army
|1/22/23
|Army 71-77 Navy
|2/13/22
|Army 49-52 Navy
|1/23/22
|Navy 73-74 Army
|1/25/21
|Navy 78-87 Army