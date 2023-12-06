How to watch today's Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Army Black Knights against the Navy Midshipmen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 124th edition of the annual Army Black Knights-Navy Midshipmen storied football rivalry will be played Saturday at Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots. The Army vs Navy is one of the most traditional rivalries in college football and has been televised nationally every year since 1945.

Last year’s Army-Navy game was a spectacle and a nail-biting contest, going into double overtime for the first time and the Black Knights ultimately emerged out on top, 20-17. Both teams have identical 5-6 records entering Saturday's contest, but Army is currently on a roll, riding a three-game winning run and looking to salvage their season after dropping five in a row.

The Black Knights hit rock-bottom after suffering a 62-0 thrashing at the hands of No. 19 LSU Tigers and a hugely underwhelming defeat at home against UMass in October. They bounced back in spectacular fashion with a stunning win over arguably the best of the military academies this season in No. 17 Air Force on the road.

The Cadets also overcame Coastal Carolina in their West Point finale to bring plenty of momentum to Foxborough. The Midshipmen, on the other hand, have had somewhat easier schedule and are 4-4 in the AAC, but they are coming off a 59-14 loss to SMU Mustangs on November 25.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 9, 2023 Kickoff time 3:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. CT/ 12:00 p.m. PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

The Army Black Knights will take on the Navy Midshipmen in the highly-anticipated annual Army-Navy game in Gillette Stadium this Saturday, December 9, 2023. It will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. CT/ 12:00 p.m. PT.

How to watch Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen on TV & stream live online

The Army vs Navy game will be broadcast live on CBS. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to livestream the Army vs Navy game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Army Black Knights vs Navy Midshipmen on radio

Listen live as the Army Black Knights take on the Navy Midshipmen in Foxborough.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: John Sadak (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color), Tina Cervasio (sideline reporter)

Navy Football Radio Network: WBAL 1090 AM / 101.5 FM (Baltimore) | WFED 820 AM, 94.3 FM (Frederick, Md.) | WFED 1500 AM (Washington, D.C.) | WFED 104.5 FM (Western Fairfax / Loudon, Va.) | WNAV 1430 AM, 99.9 FM (Annapolis) | KWFN 97.3 FM (San Diego) | WGH 1310 AM / 100.9 FM (Norfolk, Va.) | WJGM 105.7 FM (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Broadcast Crew: Pete Medhurst (play-by-play), Joe Miller (color), Keith Mills (color), Scott Wykoff (sideline reporter)

Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen rosters & injury reports

Army Black Knights team news

WR Isaiah Alston (ankle) and RB Kanye Udoh (undisclosed) will miss out on Saturday's game due to respective injury concerns, but other than that the Black Knights have a clean bill of health heading into their game with their rivals, giving head coach Jeffrey Monken the full complement of his squad. Bryson Daily is the starting quarterback. He's a junior who prefers to carry the ball rather than throw it.