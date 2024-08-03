How to watch the Summer Olympics match between Spain and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women and Colombia Women will both be looking to seal a spot in the semi-finals when they go head-to-head in Saturday's last-eight clash at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

La Roja cruised through their group with a perfect record, while Colombia proceeded to their first knockout round at the Olympics as one of the top two third-place teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Spain vs Colombia kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT Venue: Groupama Stadium

The match will be played at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday, August 3, with kick-off at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Spain vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Summer Olympics match between the Spain Women and Colombia Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Peacock Premium, Telemundo, UNIVERSO and NBC Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain manager Montse Tome is optimistic about having Oihane Hernandez and Irene Paredes back in the fold for their upcoming match after the duo missed the final group stage encounter due to injury concerns.

If deemed fit, Paredes is poised to be one of several players reinstated into the starting eleven, as Tome made the tactical decision to rotate her squad for Wednesday's contest.

Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey, and Salma Paralluelo are all expected to be reintegrated into the starting lineup for Saturday's quarter-final showdown.

Spain possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodríguez, Coll Defenders: Batlle, Paredes, Hernández, Aleixandri, Codina, Carmona Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmatí, Putellas, Guijarro Forwards: del Castillo, Caldentey, Paralluelo, Hermoso, Navarro, García

Colombia team news

Colombia is expected to field a sturdy back four, with Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Jorelyn Carabali, and Manuela Vanegas forming the defensive line. This experienced quartet will aim to provide a solid foundation for the team's aspirations in the tournament.

After serving her suspension, Chelsea striker Mayra Ramirez is set to spearhead Colombia's attack, bringing her physicality and goal-scoring prowess to the forefront.

Real Madrid's prodigy, Linda Caicedo, will continue to ply her trade on the left flank. The 19-year-old sensation, who made history at the World Cup last year, will be determined to open her account at the Olympics and inspire her team to greater heights.

Colombia possible XI:Tapia; C Arias, D Arias, Carabali, Vanegas; Restrepo, Izquierdo; Pavi, Santos, Caicedo; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peyraud-Magnin, Pecaud Defenders: Lakrar, Renard, Cascarino, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy Midfielders: Henry, Geyoro, Toletti, Dali Forwards: Le Sommer, Cascarino, Diani, Katoto, Baltimore

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions

