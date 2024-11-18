+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Denmark v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A4Getty Images Sport
UEFA Nations League A
Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Spain vs Switzerland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League ASpain vs SwitzerlandSpainSwitzerland

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Spain and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain will conclude their League A Group 4 campaign in the UEFA Nations League on Monday evening, hosting Switzerland as the defending champions. With a spot in the quarter-finals already secured, La Roja aim to finish the group stage on a high.

Despite not being at their sharpest on Friday night, Spain delivered a solid display in their 2-1 victory over Denmark in Copenhagen. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Ayoze Perez ensured they emerged with maximum points.

Switzerland, on the other hand, have struggled to find form in the group. After suffering defeats in their opening three games against Denmark, Spain, and Serbia, they managed a 2-2 draw at home against Denmark last month. Now, they'll hope to salvage some pride as they face Spain once more.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Nations League A match between Spain and Switzerland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial)ViX and Tubi.

Globally, fans can catch the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Spain vs Switzerland kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Grp. 4
Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez

The UEFA Nations League game between Spain and Switzerland will be played at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz, Spain.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Monday, November 18, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Spain vs Switzerland Probable lineups

SpainHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSUI
1
D. Raya
3
A. Grimaldo
5
D. Vivian
12
O. Mingueza
14
A. Laporte
8
F. Ruiz
19
Y. Pino
6
M. Merino
11
N. Williams
10
D. Olmo
7
A. Morata
1
G. Kobel
13
R. Rodriguez
5
A. Amenda
17
E. Fernandes
18
E. Coemert
8
R. Freuler
10
G. Xhaka
9
N. Okafor
23
Z. Amdouni
19
J. Monteiro
14
A. Zeqiri

4-2-3-1

SUIAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis de la Fuente

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Murat Yakin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Spain team news

Spain has released Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, and Mikel Oyarzabal ahead of their clash with Switzerland. Oyarzabal, however, would have been unavailable regardless, as he serves a suspension.

Pablo Barrios has received a call-up to the squad, and the Atletico Madrid youngster will be eager to make his senior debut. Meanwhile, Pau Cubarsi, Bryan Gil, and Bryan Zaragoza, who were left out against Denmark, are expected to return, with head coach Luis de la Fuente likely to rotate heavily.

Alvaro Morata could reclaim his spot as the central striker, while Nico Williams is tipped to return to the starting XI. Samu Omorodion, enjoying a prolific season with Porto, where he has netted 12 goals in 13 appearances, is expected to feature during the match.

Switzerland team news

For Switzerland, head coach Murat Yakin is also set to shuffle his lineup from the team that started against Serbia. Dereck Kutesa, Joel Monteiro, and Andi Zeqiri could all find themselves in the XI.

Although Monday's match holds little significance for the group standings, Switzerland will aim to end their disappointing campaign on a high note. Experienced players like Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji are likely to remain in the starting lineup.

Top scorer Breel Embolo, who has 15 international goals, might begin on the bench, as Yakin looks to provide opportunities for other squad members to make an impression.

Form

ESP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

SUI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ESP

Last 5 matches

SUI

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

