How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders are aiming to maintain their strong run of form at home in MLS, but they face a tough challenge against Sporting Kansas City.

Brian Schmetzer's team bounced back spectacularly, securing a dominant 4-0 victory over Leagues Cup champions Columbus Crew in their most recent match on the road.

Currently positioned fifth in the Western Conference, the Sounders have the advantage of playing four of their final six league matches at Lumen Field.

On the other side, Kansas City are in good spirits, having gone unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, including earning a spot in the US Open Cup final.

However, they come off a disappointing result where they surrendered a late 89th-minute equalizer against the New York Red Bulls, adding to the 22 points they've dropped from leading positions this season, the joint-highest in MLS.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Seattle Sounders FC vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

The MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, USA.

It will kick off at 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT on Sunday, September 15, in the United States (US).

Seattle Sounders FC team news

The Sounders will be missing key players as they head into their next match. Midfielder João Paulo is sidelined with a calf injury, while winger Léo Chú is out due to a knee issue.

Additionally, defender Nouhou won't be available for selection. Although he has been training on a limited basis since returning from duty with the Cameroon national team on Thursday, he wasn’t officially listed as injured.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Tolo; Vargas, Atencio; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Rothrock; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Morris, Musovski, Teves

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without a crucial piece of their lineup for their upcoming matches, as Jake Davis, a versatile defender and midfielder, serves a two-game suspension. However, the team will receive a much-needed offensive spark with the return of forward Stephen Afrifa from international duty.

Sporting KC possible XI: Melia; Shelton, Castellanos, Voloder, Leibold; Walter, Bassong; Russell, Thommy, Salloi; Pulido

Position Players Goalkeepers: Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/06/24 Sporting Kansas City 2-2 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 08/05/23 Seattle Sounders FC 1-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS 26/03/23 Sporting Kansas City 1-4 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 03/10/22 Sporting Kansas City 1-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 26/06/22 Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS

