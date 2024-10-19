+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With both sides already securing their spots in the postseason, Seattle Sounders will welcome Portland Timbers to Lumen Field on Sunday for the concluding match of the regular Major League Soccer season.

The Sounders aim to carry their strong form into the playoffs, having won five and drawn one of their last six outings, highlighted by a gritty 1-0 triumph on the road against Colorado Rapids in their latest league clash.

The Timbers came into their previous match against Dallas needing just a point to confirm their place in the 2024 MLS Cup playoffs. They managed to achieve that goal with a scoreless draw in what marked their final regular-season appearance at Providence Park this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date:Saturday, October 19, 2024
Kick-off time:9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
Venue:Lumen Field

The match will be played at Lumen Field on Saturday, October 19, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Joao Paulo is set to miss out for Seattle Sounders due to a groin issue, while veteran forward Raul Ruidiaz, at 34 years old, is still far from a full recovery after a knee injury, keeping both out of action for the upcoming match.

Jordan Morris, who tops the Sounders' scoring chart this season with 13 MLS goals, will be eager to break his recent goal drought, having gone three matches without finding the back of the net, as he leads the attack once more.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Gomez, A Roldan; Vargas, C Roldan; Rothrock, Rusnak, Vega; Morris

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Frei, Thomas, Castro
Defenders:Nathan, Tolo, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins
Midfielders:C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara
Forwards:Morris, Musovski, Teves

Portland Timbers team news

On the other side, the Portland Timbers will be without the services of Mason Toye, as the 26-year-old forward continues to recover from a back injury sustained during their loss to Austin on October 3.

The spotlight will be on Jonathan Rodriguez, the Timbers' top scorer with 16 MLS goals, as he looks to end their two-game goal-scoring dry spell and make a significant impact in the attack.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Zuparic, Miller, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, K. Miller, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Toye, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
09/01/24Portland Timbers 1-0 Seattle Sounders FCMLS
05/13/24Portland Timbers 1-2 Seattle Sounders FCMLS
09/03/23Seattle Sounders FC 2-2 Portland TimbersMLS
06/04/23Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 Portland TimbersMLS
04/16/23Portland Timbers 4-1 Seattle Sounders FCMLS

Useful links

