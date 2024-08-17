How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs LAFC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will take on Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup at the Lumen Field on Saturday.

LAFC are second in the MLS Western Conference standings and will be confident of booking their place in the semi-final. They beat San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 in the Round-of-16 and will be a difficult opponent to beat for Seattle Sounders.

Seattle have scored seven goals in their last two matches, and while they are not favourites to win this based on recent form, they are sure to put up a good fight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The match will be played at the Lumen Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle were without Braudilio Rodrigues, who is recovering from a hamstring strain, in their last game.

Pedro de la Vega remains sidelined, having been out of action since picking up a knock against Necaxa. He will be unavailable for selection for this fixture as well.

Seattle possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; C. Roldan, Baker-Whiting, Paulo, Rothrock; Morris, Rusnak

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Nouhou, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Teves

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC's only absentee is midfielder Timothy Tillman, who is still on the mend from a leg injury and is anticipated to be back later this month.

Star summer signing Olivier Giroud is included in the matchday squad, but it's uncertain how much playing time the Frenchman will see. He could be brought on if LAFC takes a commanding lead or if a late goal is needed.

LAFC possible XI: Lloris; Murillo, Chanot, Long; Palencia, Sanchez, Duenas, Hollingshead; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero, Hasal Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Muller, Bouanga, Giroud

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/07/24 Seattle Sounders 0 - 3 Los Angeles MLS 25/02/24 Los Angeles 2 - 1 Seattle Sounders MLS 27/11/23 Seattle Sounders 0 - 1 Los Angeles MLS 22/06/23 Los Angeles 1 - 0 Seattle Sounders MLS 19/03/23 Seattle Sounders 0 - 0 Los Angeles MLS

Useful links