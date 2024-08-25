This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Seattle Reign vs North Carolina Courage NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Seattle Reign FC vs North Carolina CourageSeattle Reign FCNorth Carolina CourageNWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign FC and North Carolina Courage, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign will return to NWSL action on Sunday as they host the North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field.

This match is crucial for the Reign as they aim to improve their playoff prospects while playing at home. They will also celebrate club icon Megan Rapinoe with a jersey retirement ceremony before the game begins.

Both teams head into this encounter on the back of impressive unbeaten streaks in the league. The Reign have secured four consecutive draws, while North Carolina has triumphed in their last three games.

Despite a challenging start to the season, the Reign still have a shot at making the playoffs, with eight teams advancing to the postseason this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs North Carolina Courage online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Seattle Reign and North Carolina Courage will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Match highlights will be available on the same platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Reign FC vs North Carolina Courage kick-off time

Date:Sunday, August 25, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT
Venue:Lumen Field

The NWSL match between Seattle Reign and North Carolina Courage will be played at the Lumen Field on Sunday. Kick-off is set at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign FC team news

Ryanne Brown (SEI – knee) and Olivia Van der Jagt (excused absence) will be unavailable for the match, and Lauren Barnes is doubtful due to a leg injury. In response to these absences, the Reign made several strategic acquisitions during the summer transfer window. They signed Nerilia Mondesir to enhance their speed on the wings and improve service into the box, while Ana-Maria Crnogorčević is expected to add quality with her movement and experience up front. Recently, the Reign also acquired Jaelin Howell to bolster their midfield with added strength and coverage.

Although not all new signings are expected to start on Sunday, it's likely they will see some action during the game.

Seattle Reign FC predicted XI: Ivory; Huerta, Bugg, McClernon, Holmes; Stanton, So-yun, James; Latsko, Balcer, King

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ivory, Perez
Defenders:Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes
Midfielders:Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji
Forwards:Balcer, Weinert, Adames

North Carolina Courage team news

The Courage will be without the services of reigning league MVP Kerolin, who represented Brazil in the Olympics but is out with an excused absence this weekend. Sydney Collins (D45 - ankle) and Estelle Johnson (maternity leave) are also out, while Maycee Bell (leg) and Bianca St-Georges (leg) have both been listed as questionable.

North Carolina possible XI: Bova; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
Defenders:Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, McCutcheon, St-Georges
Midfielders:Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
Forwards:Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
28/04/24North Carolina Courage 1-0 Seattle Reign FCNWSL
02/10/23Seattle Reign FC 1-1 North Carolina CourageNWSL
15/05/23North Carolina Courage 1-0 Seattle Reign FCNWSL
18/09/22North Carolina Courage 1-2 Seattle Reign FCNWSL
02/07/22Seattle Reign FC 2-0 North Carolina CourageNWSL

Useful links

