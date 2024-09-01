How to watch today's Santos Laguna vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news

Sunday's Liga MX action wraps up with an exciting clash between Santos Laguna and Necaxa.

Currently sitting in 10th place, Necaxa comes into this game on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Juarez at Estadio Victoria. Despite controlling just 29% of possession, they were ruthlessly efficient, converting seven shots on target into three goals.

Meanwhile, Santos Laguna finds themselves in a challenging position. After being knocked out of the Leagues Cup by Cincinnati, they have failed to secure a win in their two back-to-back Liga MX matches. However, their recent away draw against Leon, where the odds were heavily stacked against them, offers a glimmer of hope.

The hosts have endured a rough start to the season, collecting just two points from their first six games. With the tournament still in its early stages, their prospects of making the playoffs are already looking slim.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Santos Laguna vs Necaxa kick-off time

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:05 pm ET/ 7:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Nuevo Corona

The Liga MX match between Santos Laguna and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreón, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:05 pm ET/ 7:05 pm PT on Sunday, September 1, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna is facing significant absentee issues, with several key players unavailable. Hugo Rodríguez is sidelined with a foot injury and is expected to return in early September 2024.

Raúl Prieto is recovering from a knee injury and is likely to miss the match, with a return expected in mid-September 2024.

With Harold Preciado suspended, the responsibility falls on Choco Lozano to rise to the occasion and make a significant impact for his team. However, having found the back of the net just once since the season kicked off, he'll need to significantly up his game if he hopes to secure more opportunities in the starting lineup.

Santos Laguna possible XI: Acevedo; Lorona, Nunez, Santamaria, Echeverria; Mariscal, Lopez; Medina, Fagundez, Sordo; Lozano

Position Players Goalkeepers: Acevedo, Lajud Defenders: Amione, Govea, Núñez, Santamaría, R. López, Loroña Midfielders: Cervantes, Villalba, J. Carrillo, Fagúndez, A. López, Prieto, Medina, Sordo Forwards: Ocejo, S. Muñoz, Macías, Lozano, T. Jimenez, S. Carrillo

Necaxa team news

Necaxa is dealing with a couple of injury concerns as they prepare for their match against Santos Laguna. Alejandro Peña is sidelined due to an ankle injury and is expected to be unavailable until early October 2024.

Alek Álvarez is dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as doubtful for the upcoming match, leaving his participation uncertain. The visitors' current top scorer is Diber Cambindo, who has netted 4 goals this season.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Martinez, Montes, Oliveros, Alcantar; Arce, Palavecino; Garnica, Paradela, Sandoval; Cambindo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Sanvodal, Montes Midfielders: Rosero, Palavecino, Paradela, Jurado, Andrade, Garnica, Cortez, Gomez, Arce Jr. Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/13/24 Necaxa 2-0 Santos Laguna Mexico Liga MX 09/25/23 Santos Laguna 2-5 Necaxa Mexico Liga MX 04/01/23 Necaxa 0-0 Santos Laguna Mexico Clausura 09/07/22 Santos Laguna 3-1 Necaxa Mexico Apertura 01/24/22 Santos Laguna 1-4 Necaxa Mexico Clausura

