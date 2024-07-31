This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will take on LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

San Jose were held by Chivas in normal time of the first game of the group stage before they won on penalties. They will be looking to pick up another win, this time against LA Galaxy but it will be a difficult task. San Jose have lost three out of their last five matches whereas MLS league leaders LA Galaxy will be chasing their third win in a row across all competitions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date:July 31, 2024
Kick-off time:10.30pm ET
Venue:PayPal Park

The match will be played at the PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

In their tournament opener, San Jose had several absentees: Daniel Munie, Carlos Akapo, Bruno Wilson and JT Marcinkowski are out due to injuries.

Emmanuel Ochoa, Niko Tsakiris and Cruz Medina are unavailable for selection due to international commitments.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Kikanovic, Rodrigues, Beason, Costa; Yueill, Morales; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Yarbrough, Bieganski, Jackson
Defenders:Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls, Costa
Midfielders:Morales, Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Mendoza, Baldisimo
Forwards:Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Kikanovic, Cowell

LA Galaxy team news

For LA, Julian Aude missed their 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers due to a knock. Dejan Joveljic and Gaston Brugman are also likely to miss out due to injuries.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Puig, Fagundez; Paintsil

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
Defenders:Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces
Midfielders:Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi
Forwards:Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
30/06/24SJ Earthquakes 0 - 3 LA GalaxyMLS
22/04/24LA Galaxy 4 - 3 SJ EarthquakesMLS
03/03/24SJ Earthquakes 1 - 3 LA GalaxyMLS
31/08/23SJ Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA GalaxyMLS
02/07/23SJ Earthquakes 2 - 2 LA GalaxyMLS

