How to watch today's San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will take on LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup at the PayPal Park on Wednesday.

San Jose were held by Chivas in normal time of the first game of the group stage before they won on penalties. They will be looking to pick up another win, this time against LA Galaxy but it will be a difficult task. San Jose have lost three out of their last five matches whereas MLS league leaders LA Galaxy will be chasing their third win in a row across all competitions.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30pm ET Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at the PayPal Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

In their tournament opener, San Jose had several absentees: Daniel Munie, Carlos Akapo, Bruno Wilson and JT Marcinkowski are out due to injuries.

Emmanuel Ochoa, Niko Tsakiris and Cruz Medina are unavailable for selection due to international commitments.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Kikanovic, Rodrigues, Beason, Costa; Yueill, Morales; Espinoza, Lopez, Pellegrino; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls, Costa Midfielders: Morales, Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Mendoza, Baldisimo Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Kikanovic, Cowell

LA Galaxy team news

For LA, Julian Aude missed their 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers due to a knock. Dejan Joveljic and Gaston Brugman are also likely to miss out due to injuries.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Nelson; Delgado, Cerrillo; Pec, Puig, Fagundez; Paintsil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi Forwards: Fagundez, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/06/24 SJ Earthquakes 0 - 3 LA Galaxy MLS 22/04/24 LA Galaxy 4 - 3 SJ Earthquakes MLS 03/03/24 SJ Earthquakes 1 - 3 LA Galaxy MLS 31/08/23 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 3 LA Galaxy MLS 02/07/23 SJ Earthquakes 2 - 2 LA Galaxy MLS

