How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cruz Azul will host CD Guadalajara in what promises to be an electrifying Liga MX clash at Estadio Azteca on Saturday night.

As the Liga MX season unfolds, both teams find themselves at contrasting ends of the standings, with the hosts currently sitting at the top of the table, boasting an impressive record that includes six wins and just one draw in their last eight matches.

Meanwhile, Guadalajara occupies a respectable fifth position. This match not only holds significant implications for the league standings but also carries the weight of historical rivalry, making it a must-watch for Mexican football fans.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:05 pm ET/ 08:05 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. It will kick off at 11:05 pm ET/ 08:05 pm PT on Saturday, September 21, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul is largely injury-free heading into this match, allowing coach Ricardo Ferretti to maintain a consistent lineup. Key players like Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi, who leads the team with four goals this season, Georgios Giakoumakis and Ignacio Rivero will be pivotal in their attacking strategy. The team's depth off the bench will be crucial as they aim to exploit any weaknesses in Guadalajara's defense.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Vargas, Romo; Sánchez, Rivero, Faravelli; Rotondi, Montaño, Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

CD Guadalajara team news

Roberto Alvarado has been one of Guadalajara's standout performers, scoring three goals and providing two assists this season.

Another key player for Chivas, striker Armando González has consistently posed a threat with his shots on target, averaging 1.9 per match. With three goals this season, he is one of the team's primary attacking options.

CD Guadalajara possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseño, Orozco, Castillo; González, Alvarado; Beltrán, Gutiérrez, Cisneros; González

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/22/24 Cruz Azul 3 (4)-3 (5) Guadalajara Liga MX, Clausura 03/03/24 Cruz Azul 3-3 Guadalajara Liga MX, Apertura 11/05/23 Guadalajara 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 04/23/23 Guadalajara 2-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 12/31/22 Guadalajara 0-2 Cruz Azul Club Friendly Games

