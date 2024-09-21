How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cruz Azul will host CD Guadalajara in what promises to be an electrifying Liga MX clash at Estadio Azteca on Saturday night.
As the Liga MX season unfolds, both teams find themselves at contrasting ends of the standings, with the hosts currently sitting at the top of the table, boasting an impressive record that includes six wins and just one draw in their last eight matches.
Meanwhile, Guadalajara occupies a respectable fifth position. This match not only holds significant implications for the league standings but also carries the weight of historical rivalry, making it a must-watch for Mexican football fans.
Cruz Azul vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, September 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:05 pm ET/ 08:05 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Azteca
The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and CD Guadalajara will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. It will kick off at 11:05 pm ET/ 08:05 pm PT on Saturday, September 21, in the United States (US).
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
Cruz Azul is largely injury-free heading into this match, allowing coach Ricardo Ferretti to maintain a consistent lineup. Key players like Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi, who leads the team with four goals this season, Georgios Giakoumakis and Ignacio Rivero will be pivotal in their attacking strategy. The team's depth off the bench will be crucial as they aim to exploit any weaknesses in Guadalajara's defense.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Lira, Vargas, Romo; Sánchez, Rivero, Faravelli; Rotondi, Montaño, Giakoumakis
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
|Forwards:
|Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez
CD Guadalajara team news
Roberto Alvarado has been one of Guadalajara's standout performers, scoring three goals and providing two assists this season.
Another key player for Chivas, striker Armando González has consistently posed a threat with his shots on target, averaging 1.9 per match. With three goals this season, he is one of the team's primary attacking options.
CD Guadalajara possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Briseño, Orozco, Castillo; González, Alvarado; Beltrán, Gutiérrez, Cisneros; González
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Cowell, Marin, A. Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|06/22/24
|Cruz Azul 3 (4)-3 (5) Guadalajara
|Liga MX, Clausura
|03/03/24
|Cruz Azul 3-3 Guadalajara
|Liga MX, Apertura
|11/05/23
|Guadalajara 1-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Clausura
|04/23/23
|Guadalajara 2-1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Clausura
|12/31/22
|Guadalajara 0-2 Cruz Azul
|Club Friendly Games