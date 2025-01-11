How to watch today's Ross County vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic head to the chilly north for a Saturday lunchtime clash against an in-form Ross County, with the Hoops bracing for what could be a challenging encounter.

The Celts strengthened their grip at the summit of the Scottish Premiership midweek, securing a 2-0 victory over Dundee United. Despite not hitting their highest gear, the three points extended their lead to a commanding 16 points. With the title now appearing to be a mere formality, manager Brendan Rodgers will demand his players maintain their intensity—especially in light of their shocking 3-0 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox not long ago.

Ross County have experienced a resurgence in form over the festive period. Under Don Cowie, the team has gone four games without a loss, securing an impressive 10 points from a possible 12. This streak has propelled them to ninth in the standings, comfortably distancing themselves from the automatic relegation zone.

The Staggies broke a 15-month drought for away victories with a commanding 3-0 triumph at Dens Park on Boxing Day. Since then, they've built on that momentum, notching back-to-back league wins on the road with crucial victories at Pittodrie and Rugby Park.

Ross County vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Global Energy Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic will be played at Victoria Park in Dingwall, Highland, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:30 am ET or 4:30 am PT on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ross County team news

For Ross County, Jordan Amissah continued as a goalkeeper last time out, shielded by a back three of Kacper Lopata, Akil Wright, and Connor Randall, the latter stepping in for the injured Ryan Leak. With Michee Efete also sidelined, James Brown started as the right wing-back.

Last weekend’s hero, George Harmon, earned a place in the lineup at left wing-back, while the midfield featured Josh Nisbet, Nohan Kenneh, newcomer Jack Grieves, and Noah Chilvers. Leading the attack, Jordan White was tasked with spearheading the Staggies' efforts as their sole striker.

Celtic team news

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers initially stuck with the same starting XI that secured a 3-0 victory over St Mirren at Parkhead, as they prepared to face Dundee United following their 2-0 midweek triumph on Wednesday night.

Kasper Schmeichel retained his spot between the posts, with Greg Taylor, Auston Trusty, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Alistair Johnston forming the backline. In midfield, Arne Engels and Luke McCowan once again lined up alongside skipper Callum McGregor to take on the Terrors.

Upfront, Nicolas Kühn had been set to partner Daizen Maeda in supporting lone forward Adam Idah, but a last-minute change saw the German relegated to the bench, with Yang Hyun-Jun handed a surprise start.

