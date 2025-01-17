How to watch today's Roma vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday.

Roma and Genoa are 10th and 11th in the league standings respectively, only separated by a point. Roma are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and will hold the upper hand heading into the fixture.

How to watch Roma vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Roma vs Genoa kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri's efforts to rejuvenate Roma have been bolstered by the availability of nearly the entire squad.

Bryan Cristante is the sole player ruled out due to injury ahead of Friday's match.

Genoa team news

Genoa continue to contend with a lengthy injury list. Captain Milan Badelj suffered a hamstring injury during their victory over Parma and is the latest entry into the list.

Patrick Vieira’s side remains without Vitinha, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Caleb Ekuban, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Honest Ahanor. However, there is a positive development as well, as Junior Messias could make his first appearance following a prolonged absence.

