Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logo
GOAL

How to watch today's Roma vs Genoa Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will take on Genoa in the Serie A at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday.

Roma and Genoa are 10th and 11th in the league standings respectively, only separated by a point. Roma are unbeaten in their last five fixtures and will hold the upper hand heading into the fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Genoa kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Genoa Probable lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestGEN
99
M. Svilar
56
A. Saelemaekers
5
E. N'Dicka
3
Angelino
23
G. Mancini
15
M. Hummels
21
P. Dybala
7
L. Pellegrini
16
L. Paredes
17
K. Kone
11
A. Dovbyk
1
N. Leali
13
M. Bani
3
A. Caricol
4
K. De Winter
22
J. Vasquez
32
M. Frendrup
53
L. Kasa
2
M. Thorsby
59
A. Zanoli
19
A. Pinamonti
23
F. Miretti

4-3-3

GENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Claudio Ranieri

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Patrick Vieira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri's efforts to rejuvenate Roma have been bolstered by the availability of nearly the entire squad.

Bryan Cristante is the sole player ruled out due to injury ahead of Friday's match.

Genoa team news

Genoa continue to contend with a lengthy injury list. Captain Milan Badelj suffered a hamstring injury during their victory over Parma and is the latest entry into the list.

Patrick Vieira’s side remains without Vitinha, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Caleb Ekuban, Ruslan Malinovskyi, and Honest Ahanor. However, there is a positive development as well, as Junior Messias could make his first appearance following a prolonged absence.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

GEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

GEN

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

