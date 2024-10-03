How to watch today's RFS vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between RFS and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on RFS in the Europa League at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday.

Galatasaray beat PAOK in their first game and will be confident of making it two wins in a row in this tournament. RFS, on the other hand, lost their game against FCSB and will be desperate to pick up their first win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RFS vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RFS vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EST Venue: Daugava Stadium

The match will be played at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

RFS team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the RFS camp ahead of their game against the Turkish giants.

RFS predicted XI: Ondoa, Savaļnieks, Balodis, Lipušček, Panič, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs, Silagadze, Markhiev, Odisharia, Ndjiki

Position Players Goalkeepers: Šteinbors, Ņerugals, Vilkovs, Ondoa Defenders: Balodis, Savaļnieks, Stuglis, Prenga, Mareš, Cucurs, Lipušček, Ošs Midfielders: Jatta, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs, Panić, Markhiyev, Sedols, Njie, Ķigurs, Miņins, Žaleiko, Valutadatils Forwards: Osuagwu, Diomandé, Odisharia, Deocleciano, Ndjiki, Kouadio, Lemajić, Nagasawa, Savić, Silagadze

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray continue to be without their main goalkeeper. Fernando Muslera was shown a straight red card in the Champions League playoffs.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban Defenders: Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı Midfielders: Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas Forwards: Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Useful links