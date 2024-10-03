+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sallai Roland GalatasarayImago Images
Europa League
team-logo
Daugava Stadium
team-logo
Watch on paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's RFS vs Galatasaray Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueGalatasarayRFS vs GalatasarayRFS

How to watch the Europa League match between RFS and Galatasaray, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on RFS in the Europa League at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday.

Galatasaray beat PAOK in their first game and will be confident of making it two wins in a row in this tournament. RFS, on the other hand, lost their game against FCSB and will be desperate to pick up their first win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RFS vs Galatasaray online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

RFS vs Galatasaray kick-off time

Date:October 3, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm EST
Venue:Daugava Stadium

The match will be played at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

RFS team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the RFS camp ahead of their game against the Turkish giants.

RFS predicted XI: Ondoa, Savaļnieks, Balodis, Lipušček, Panič, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs, Silagadze, Markhiev, Odisharia, Ndjiki

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Šteinbors, Ņerugals, Vilkovs, Ondoa
Defenders:Balodis, Savaļnieks, Stuglis, Prenga, Mareš, Cucurs, Lipušček, Ošs
Midfielders:Jatta, Ikaunieks, Zelenkovs, Panić, Markhiyev, Sedols, Njie, Ķigurs, Miņins, Žaleiko, Valutadatils
Forwards:Osuagwu, Diomandé, Odisharia, Deocleciano, Ndjiki, Kouadio, Lemajić, Nagasawa, Savić, Silagadze

Galatasaray team news

Galatasaray continue to be without their main goalkeeper. Fernando Muslera was shown a straight red card in the Champions League playoffs.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Galatasaray possible XI: Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Güvenç, Şen, Ordu, Balaban
Defenders:Bardakcı, Nelsson, Dubois, Jelert, Bülbül, Yeşilyurt, Baltacı
Midfielders:Ziyech, Mertens, Aktürkoğlu, Torreira, Oliveira, Demirbay, Kutlu, Cicâldău, Aydın, Akman, Antalyalı, Gürpüz, Nas
Forwards:Icardi, Zaha, Batshuayi, Yılmaz, Demir, Akgün, Dervişoğlu, Aydın

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

Useful links

Advertisement