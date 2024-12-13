+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Valencia CF v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
LaLiga
team-logo
Estadio Jose Zorrilla
team-logo
Watch on Fubo
GOAL

How to watch today's Real Valladolid vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaReal Valladolid vs ValenciaReal ValladolidValencia

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Valladolid and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Valladolid will take on Valencia in La Liga at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Friday.

These two teams are stuck at the bottom of the league standings and will be desperate for points. Valencia are 19th with 10 points from 14 matches, whereas the hosts are rock bottom with nine points from 16 games.

A win for the visitors will help them climb out of the relegation zone. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Valladolid vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Real Valladolid vs Valencia kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Jose Zorrilla

The match will be played at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Valladolid vs Valencia Probable lineups

Real ValladolidHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestVAL
13
K. Hein
2
L. Perez
6
C. Ozkacar
5
J. Sanchez
22
L. Rosa
10
I. Sanchez
12
M. Martin
8
K. Perez
20
S. Juric
9
M. de Sousa
7
M. Sylla
13
S. Dimitrievski
15
C. Tarrega
21
J. Vazquez
24
Y. Gasiorowski
3
C. Mosquera
8
J. Guerra
23
F. Perez
18
Pepelu
7
S. Canos
16
D. Lopez
9
H. Duro

4-4-2

VALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Alvaro Rubio

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ruben Baraja

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Valladolid team news

Real Valladolid will remain without Selim Amallah, who is sidelined with a muscular injury, while Kenedy and Raul Moro are also expected to miss out due to similar issues.

The team will further have to contend with the suspension of Eray Cömert, who picked up a fifth yellow card during the recent loss to Las Palmas.

Valencia team news

Valencia face a host of injury problems, with Giorgi Mamardashvili, José Gayà, Dimitri Foulquier, Maximiliano Caufriez, Rubén Iranzo, Thierry Correia, and Mouctar Diakhaby all ruled out of contention for this match.

Form

VLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

VLL

Last 5 matches

VAL

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement