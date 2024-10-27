How to watch today's Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back La Liga wins when they travel to take on Real Betis on Sunday afternoon.

Fresh off the back of a 3-1 win over Leganes in their last league game, Atletico are still unbeaten in La Liga this season, winning five and drawing five of their ten matches to pick up 20 points, which has left them third in the table, but they are already seven points off the leaders Barcelona.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have a record of four wins, three draws and three defeats from their ten league matches this season following a 2-1 victory over Osasuna last time out, with a total of 15 points putting them in seventh spot in the table.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have been very solid in defence this season, only conceding nine times, which is the fifth-best defensive record at this stage, but they have only netted eight goals.

How to watch Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. However, fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin

La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT on Sunday, October 27, 2024, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Betis team news

The home side will be without Natan, who is serving a suspension after being sent off against Osasuna, leaving Alejandro Catena and Flavien Boyomo likely to step in at the heart of Real Betis' defence.

Real Betis head into the match with several key players missing. Both Carvalho and Isco are ruled out, while Marc Roca and Sabaly remain doubtful, awaiting final clearance from the medical team.

The status of Chimy Avila will also be determined last minute, while the worst blow comes with the news that Giovani Lo Celso has been sidelined for at least a month following recent medical tests.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Bellerin, Llorente, Ruibal, Rodriguez; Cardoso, Altimira; Fornals, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Roque

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrian, Vieites Defenders: Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Rodriguez, Perraud, Mendy Midfielders: Cardoso, Altimira, Fornals, Losada, Lo Celso, Roca Forwards: Juanmi, Vitor Roque, Avila, Ezzalzouli, Bakambu, Ruibal

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico will be missing three key players for this clash, as Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, and Cesar Azpilicueta are all sidelined.

Alexander Sorloth has struggled to make a significant impact for Atletico so far, but his match-winning brace in the 3-1 victory against Leganes has boosted his chances of leading the line. He's expected to partner up with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez in the attacking trio.

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Molina, Witsel, Gimenez, Lenglet; De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann; Alvarez, Sorloth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Musso Defenders: Gimenez, Lenglet, Molina, Witsel, Galan, Mandava, Le Normand Midfielders: Gallagher, De Paul, Koke, Lino, Llorente, Riquelme Forwards: Griezmann, Sorloth, Correa, Alvarez, Simeone

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/03/24 Atlético Madrid 2-2 Real Betis La Liga 21/08/23 Real Betis 0-0 Atlético Madrid La Liga 03/04/23 Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Betis La Liga 23/10/22 Real Betis 1-2 Atlético Madrid La Liga 07/03/22 Real Betis 1-3 Atlético Madrid La Liga

