How to watch today's Reading vs Burnley FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Reading and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reading will take on Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Burnley are second in the Championship standings and are on a 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions. Reading are unbeaten in their last four matches but will find it difficult to pose a challenge that is strong enough to break the visitor's incredible run.

How to watch Reading vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Reading vs Burnley kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Select Car Leasing Stadium

The match will be played at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Reading team news

Reading has seen progress with Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Jeriel Dorsett, Andy Yiadom, Adrian Akande, and Michael Craig but Saturday's match will come too soon for the group.

Mamadi Camara is also a couple of weeks away from rejoining first-team action.

Burnley team news

For Burnley, injuries continue to sideline Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, and Mike Tresor.

Hannibal Mejbri will miss out as he serves the second of a three-game suspension.

