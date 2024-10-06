How to watch today's Rangers vs St Johnstone Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and St. Johnstone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will be eager to bounce back from their heavy defeat at home to Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday as they prepare to host St Johnstone at Ibrox in Scottish Premiership action this weekend.

Phillipe Clement's side kicked off their Europa League campaign in style with a strong victory over Swedish champions Malmo the previous week. However, against the French side, they squandered some key chances and left themselves exposed defensively.

On the domestic front, the Gers have responded to their Old Firm loss with two narrow 1-0 wins, away at Dundee United and at home against Hibs. Despite the victories, they looked shaky in the latter match, with Hibs missing a crucial penalty just before half-time.

As for St Johnstone, after a poor start to the Premiership season, losing four of their first five matches, the club parted ways with their unpopular manager, Craig Levein. Under interim boss Andy Kirk, the Saints let a 1-3 lead slip to draw 3-3 at Ross County, followed by a heavy 0-6 defeat at home to Celtic, leaving them in 10th place, just two points above the bottom of the table.

Rangers vs St. Johnstone kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match match between Rangers and St. Johnstone will be played at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Sunday, October 6, 2024 , in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers are grappling with several injury concerns ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone this Sunday. The likes of Danilo, Oscar Cortes, Rabbi Matondo, and Ridvan Yilmaz are all set to miss out.

However, the headline of the week is the return of Ianis Hagi to the first-team squad. Manager Philippe Clement faces some tough decisions, particularly in defense.

James Tavernier was unexpectedly substituted during the match against Lyon, though many felt the captain should have been taken off earlier. While he won't face the same calibre of opposition on Sunday, his recent performances may not justify a starting spot. Currently, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Dujon Sterling are better options, with Sterling likely to be selected at right-back and Kasanwirjo slotting in on the left, freeing up Jefte to feature in a more advanced left-wing role.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Propper, Kasanwirjo; Raskin, Barron; Hagi, Bajrami, Jefte; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland

St. Johnstone team news

There's plenty of work ahead for new manager Simo Valakari, as he takes the reins of a Scottish club for the first time, although he previously had a spell in the country as a player with Motherwell.

The visitors will be without both Uche Ikpeazu and Sam McClelland, though both players are expected to make their returns later this month.

With Sunday marking Valakari's debut in charge, several changes to the starting lineup are anticipated, especially after their humbling 6-0 defeat in the previous match.

St Johnstone possible XI: Rae; Neilson, Sanders, Cameron; Wright, MacPherson, Essel, Smith, Raymond; Sidibeh, Mbunga-Kimpioka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rae, Sinclair, Hepburn Defenders: Raymond, Cameron, Sanders, Neilson, Essel, Keltjens, Bright Midfielders: Holt, MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Sprangler, McCrystal, Franczak Forwards: Clark, Sidibeh, McPake, Kirk, Dair

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/17/24 Rangers 2-2 St. Johnstone Scottish League Cup 02/18/24 St. Johnstone 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership 12/21/23 Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership 09/16/23 St. Johnstone 0-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership 01/28/23 Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone Scottish Premiership

